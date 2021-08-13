Norman creators and musicians are inviting residents to another celebration of arts and creative expression in the Walker Arts District today.
From 6 to 9 p.m., this month’s Second Friday Art Walk will feature artists at spots like Artifactory, Resonator, D.M. Wealth Management and Sandalwood & Sage and will showcase live music around downtown. Music will keep going at 9 p.m. during a post-Art Walk concert at The Depot, presented by Norman Music Festival.
Four Norman-based artists will display their unique viewpoints with eye-catching colors at MAINSITE Contemporary Art.
“Choreographies,” the work of Norman resident Leticia Galizzi, aims to show desires and values, according to MAINSITE’s website.
“She’s got these really beautiful large scale, layered abstract paintings that are really visually very stunning,” said Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of the Norman Arts Council.
Galizzi’s “Favelas” series, which features the residential architecture of Brazil, is also on display in the gallery.
“Three Different Views of Reality” is the creation of mother-daughter duo Carolyn and Jana Faseler, as well as Katie Kimberling.
Gavaghan said the drastically different styles of the women should make for a dynamic experience. Featuring all Norman-based women will create a “nice union in the space,” she said.
Now back in the Art Walk lineup is Sandalwood & Sage, which will host Oklahoma artist Caitlyn Swan-Owens, who specializes in linocut, drypoint, woodblock printmaking and painting. Her works explore death, spirituality, the occult and magic, according to MAINSITE.
There will be no shortage of musical entertainment Friday evening with Michael B, host of KGOU’s Tonic: The Funky Groove Show on Scratch’s patio from 6 to 9 p.m. Gregg Standridge will play from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sergio’s Italian Bistro.
The evening’s music is headlined with a Norman Music Fest Soundchecks concert in front of The Depot, with tunes from Sativa Prophets, Josh Sallee and Kat Lock.
With COVID-19 cases once again rising, organizers are encouraging that attendees mask up, especially in crowded indoor settings. Masks may be required for entry into certain locations.
Gavaghan said event organizers strongly recommend that anyone who attends Friday’s Art Walk bring a mask.
“Some places like MAINSITE and The Depot will have a mask requirement, and others might strongly recommend,” Gavaghan said.
With temperatures expected to reach 94 degrees Friday, Gavaghan said since masks are particularly uncomfortable in the heat, they will not be required outside.
“People may not want to wear them outside, and that’s perfectly understandable,” Gavaghan said. “We will have two cooling stations on [Main Street] the city is providing, so hopefully that will help.”