The August Art Walk will feature an opening reception for an exhibit that blends physical works with virtual reality.
Norman’s monthly celebration of the arts returns 6 to 9 p.m. today bringing a new mix of photography, paintings, music and ceramics to experience.
Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St., will host the opening reception for “Between the Spaces,” which is equal parts exhibit and experience.
Created by mixed-media artist Jaiye Farrell and photographer Cody Giles, Between the Spaces explores connectivity and art “as it pertains to digital versus tactile mediums,” according to the event flier.
Giles said he and Farrell were interested in pulling a digital world into a physical world, creating a blended and unique experience.
He said Chase Spivey with Spivey Media was instrumental in helping them bridge that gap and turn “dreams to reality.”
“I want people to feel like they didn’t just get to see a show, but they got to interact with it,” Giles said.
According to a Norman Arts Council release, the gallery has different interactive elements, including a polaroid area for Art Walk goers to capture the moment.
The project also has a video space for participants and an augmented reality orb.
Some attendees who have a Polaroid picture taken may even become part of the show, Giles said.
The exhibit features 36 printed portraits, 18 of which will be physically embellished, and the other half of which will be virtually painted and viewed using the Artivive mobile app.
Links to the Artivive app and more information on the exhibit are available at between-the-spaces.com.
Meanwhile, OSC-Press, 315 E. Main St., is hosting an exploration of vulnerability and guilt with “Are you Okay,” which is about feeling stuck, according to the event flier.
OSC-Press co-owner Jenna Bryan said Sasha Jayne, like many artists in the last year, is using art to work through and express feelings. The ceramics exhibit from Jayne recognizes blame and the pain that can come afterward.
Bryan said while the content is vulnerable and sad, much of it can also be perceived as playful. She said Jayne is putting herself out there with her recent work.
“It invites the viewer to be a little bit more vulnerable and just kind of accept where they’re at, because you can tell that’s what the artist is doing through her process of making each piece,” Bryan said. “It’s definitely a therapeutic process.”
A closing reception for the Jacobson House Native Art Exhibit is scheduled for the north room at The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave. EJ Sweetly and Dustin Tahmahkera will read prose.
The south room is opening an exhibit by John Wolfe titled “Series.” Native Spirits will provide wine.
The featured artist at Gallery 123, 123 E. Main St., for August Art Walk is Tamara Ronan, a photographer who explores emotion through imagery.
She especially enjoys wildlife and nature photography and “how emotion is conveyed through the simplest details in nature,” according to the event flier.
A full list of participating artists and businesses is available at 2ndfridaynorman.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.