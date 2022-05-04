The Norman City Council will put forward nine charter amendments for an August election to shore up failures it sees in the city’s governing document.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker presented the proposed amendments during the council’s Tuesday study session. The first reading for those amendments will appear on the agenda the following Tuesday, staff said.
Some proposed changes came on the heels of movements such as recall elections following pushback on police funding, the filling of vacant seats and a reapportionment process met with partisan backlash after the delayed release of the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report.
Recalls
Following the 2020 council’s decision to reallocate $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s budget increase, a group formed to recall odd-numbered city councilors and the mayor.
Had the petition drive been successful, the timeline of recall elections would have conflicted with regularly-scheduled elections for those wards the following year.
The proposed amendment would keep the existing language, which says a councilor can be removed six months after taking office but adds that the recall period expires six months prior to the end of the official’s term. It would eliminate language that requires the recall election to be on its own ballot and prescribes that the recall petition match the requirements for state referendum petitions.
Reapportioning precincts
Changes to the reapportionment committee appointment process will allow the mayor to appoint members within 30 days of the release of new precinct data from the county election board.
The current language requires the council to approve the appointment of committee members six months prior to the year the census is issued, but after a four-month delay, the mayor’s committee was past the deadline to implement the report.
The committee’s report was contested by Ward 5 residents who disagreed with the recommendations and accused a committee member of partisan bias.
A charter amendment would disallow the council to make changes to the reapportionment committee’s report as it did during its November 16, 2021 meeting to approve or reject it. Mayor Breea Clark dissolved the committee on January 18. Another one is to be appointed to compose a new report.
Council term lengths, vacancies
Staff also presented an amendment to increase the term for councilors from two to three years. The terms would also begin the first Tuesday following an election run-off instead of the first Tuesday in July beginning in 2026.
The three-year terms would begin in 2025 for odd numbered wards, 2026 for even numbered wards and 2028 for the mayor.
Several councilors left vacant seats in 2020 and 2021, which led some residents to question the length of time the appointed councilor would serve. The charter amendment would clarify that an appointed councilor will fill the remainder of the unexpired term.
Additional amendments include the addition of a city auditor and changes to the structure of the city attorney’s employment. While the city can hire a city auditor, it would require a charter amendment to create the position as an at-will employee, answerable to the authority of the council.
The city attorney answers to the city manager under the existing charter, but the council agreed that the position should also be an at-will employee of the council. Employees in the city attorney’s office would still answer to the city manager, Walker said.
Utility rate increases
Utility rate increases will also appear as the council agreed to put forward an amendment that would allow the city to increase the rate by 3% annually if a rate study has been performed.
The amendment reads that staff “shall prepare a study” for the utility and a nine-member rate utility commission to review rate increases and the rate study. Committee members would be appointed by the mayor, approved by council and would represent each ward in addition to an at-large member.
Other amendments
An amendment to increase the number of Norman Regional Health Authority board from nine to 11 met with council favor. Two of the board members would be from communities outside Norman where NRHA operates, the language reads.
If approved by voters, an amendment would increase the councilor and mayor stipends. For the mayor, the stipend would increase from $2,100 annually to $8,100 beginning in 2025. For councilors, the stipend would increase from $1,200 to $5,400. Future increases would be decided by a compensation commission, the language reads.
An additional amendment would require residents who seek office to be residents of the ward for their elections for six months prior to the general election date. The six-month requirement is waived if the ward changes due to reapportionment.
The charter currently requires residents live in the ward six months before they file for the seat.
If the council approves the amendments upon second reading, the election will be scheduled for August 23, staff said.