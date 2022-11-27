Norman Public Schools' list of projects for a potential $354 million bond issue includes an aviation academy, a new performing arts auditorium, and stadium expansion and related upgrades at Norman North High School.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. today to decide whether to authorize a Feb. 14 bond election.
The price tag for the proposed high school aviation academy is $32.7 million while the district estimates it will cost $18.4 million for new performing arts center.
The stadium expansion project will cost the district approximately $24 million, according to meeting documents.
The bond package also includes nearly $29 million in improvements at Norman High and Norman North, including security upgrades and new multi-use spaces that will include E-sports areas, documents show.
Additionally, the district is planning approximately $72 million in improvements at 17 elementary schools and $18 million in improvements at four middle schools.
Those upgrades include parking lot improvements and building upgrades, including additional classroom space.
The district, meanwhile, is planning to spend nearly $80 million on technology equipment and related items as well as software subscriptions, textbooks and instructional materials, documents show.
"I urge every person in Norman to familiarize themselves with the bond package before the public vote planned for February 14," board member Alex Ruggiers said.
"This bond will do incredible things for our kids and teachers, and I think we've done a great job of making sure there's something for everyone."
Superintendent Nick Migliorino disclosed the bond proposal earlier this month. He said the projects are intended to make the district “impressive.”
Migliorino and Justin Milner, the district's chief operating officer, will present the recommended bond project's at tonight's special meeting. Board members will then vote on a resolution authorizing a bond election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.