For the 16th year, vintage airplanes, helicopters and private jets will line the tarmac at Max Westheimer Airport for families to enjoy.
The University of Oklahoma Max Westheimer Airport and the Norman Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Aviation Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The festival gives families and community members an opportunity to experience the inner workings of the airport, explore various aircrafts, and visit with airport administrators, pilots and faculty and students from the OU School of Aviation,” according to a news release.
The festival includes aircraft from the United States military, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and World War II aircraft. It will also have a hands-on activity center for children through the Sooner Flight Academy, the release states.
Food trucks will also offer meals to festival goers, the release states.
