Norman mother Jordan Clock has spent countless hours over the last two months searching for formula for her two-month old baby girl.
She often plans her errands around her stops to stores like Walmart and Target.
“I want to make sure we have checked every store possible,” Clock said.
Mothers like Clock are seeing a growing shortage of baby formula following a recent recall by formula manufacturer Abbott Laboratories and supply chain issues.
In February, Abbott Nutrition announced a recall of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powder formula. The recall is a response to four consumer reports that products gave their infants infection. It was expanded in March to include a p.m. 60/40 Similac formulation, following the death of a Michigan infant.
According to Datasembly, baby formula is one of the most significant shortages of the year due to inflation and safety recalls. Formula stock was down 23% for January, and has since increased to 31% for April.
Sandy Duncan, Mission Norman office manager, said she hasn’t seen a formula donation at the food pantry in at least three months. It has become a significant need for the Lindsey Street nonprofit.
“We had a lady in here yesterday that was desperately looking for baby formula, and that’s not a luxury, that’s a necessity,” Duncan said. “Some mothers can’t breastfeed, so they have to do formula. If you can’t find the formula, that is really scary.”
Retailers nationwide are placing limits on formula purchases. Walgreens and CVS allow three formulas per transaction. Walmart allows for the purchase of five containers per day.
Limits are also placed on baby formula purchased online. Target recently placed a four-item cap on baby formula.
Clock said Amazon set a limit on certain formula products. She refreshes the Walmart and Target apps multiple times a day using different zip codes in hopes of finding a store outside of town with formula stock.
Clock said she preferred Parent’s Choice Rice Starch Formula because it helps with her daughters’ reflux issues better than name brand Enfamil AR, but she has only found one canister in the last two months.
“At this point, we are buying any of the added rice starch formula to help her regardless of the brand — [the] baby has to eat,” Clock said.
Last month, Clock created a Facebook post notifying her network of her search. The post has been shared by her family in five different states.
“All of them are checking their local Walmarts and Targets,” Clock said. “I have offered to pay the shipping to get it to us.”