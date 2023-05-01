Twice a month, the BabyMobile drives from Oklahoma City to Norman to deliver supplies to families in need.
Last week it was parked across the street from the Center for Families and Children, which houses the Boys and Girls Club at 210 S. Cockrel Ave. Once a month, it will also park at the McFarlin Food Pantry at 419 S. University Blvd.
Infant Crisis Services is a nonprofit based out of Oklahoma City that sends out one of two BabyMobiles to around 40 locations in 24 counties throughout Oklahoma to support children from 0-3 years old.
While some remote or sparsely populated counties receive one visit every other month, Norman receives two visits each month.
Riley Benson, communications director of Infant Crisis Services, said 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the BabyMobile program. The program was inspired after the nonprofit received a van as a donation.
“We have lovingly named them Selma and Louise,” said Benson. “Selma is our first BabyMobile, and she was donated by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation who also donated our facility and building.”
Clients had called in from around the state asking for services.
“‘But there is a transportation barrier and we can’t get to you,’ and so we kind of thought, ‘Okay, let’s take the services on the road then,’” Benson said.
The nonprofit studied other mobile units around the country and made a plan to distribute goods to those in need.
“As far as Oklahoma goes, we are the only mobile unit of our kind,” she said.
Melissa Rodas, BabyMobile Client Services Coordinator, said the best way for locals to know when the BabyMobile is in Norman is to follow the calendar online, or to sign up to receive the newsletter at infantcrisis.org/get-help/babymobile/.
“We could add you to the mailing list and then you would get flyers to let you know when we’re going in Cleveland County,” Rodas said. “We can add you to that specific county so you would just receive messages for there, or you can be on the mailing list where you just get information about everywhere. That is up to you.”
When to predict isn’t an exact science. Rodas said the BabyMobile will visit near the beginning of each month, and toward the end of each month.
Amanda Pulis, communications director at Center for Children and Families, said it partnered with the Infant Crisis BabyMobile years ago because the two shared the same kind of mission.
“It just kind of seemed like the perfect partnership,” Pulis said. “Every year, they would come and set up in our parking lot. And it just became more and more popular with the families that we serve and families in the Norman community.”
In 2022, the BabyMobile served 426 children, just at the Center for Children and Families site. She encourages families who come to the BabyMobile to also walk in her organization’s building to receive additional supplies.
“We don’t just have diapers and baby wipes. We’ve had formula on hand, we have sippy cups, diaper rash, cream, different blankets and things like that,” Pulis said. “This just supplements the diaper need for those young children.”
Rodas said between the two Norman locations, it services about 35 babies per visit in a four-hour window.
“If it’s like a rainy day, we really don’t get that many people, so it all depends,” she said.
For kids that are over 1 year old, the BabyMobile gives out bread, instead of formula and sippy cups, instead of bottles.
“So once they turn one, we give out toddler packs,” Rodas said.
Anyone can sign up, but children must be under 4 years old. Services are provided only four times per calendar year per child, and each visit must be at least one week apart. Those not wanting to wait for the BabyMobile can drive to the office in Oklahoma City at 4224 N. Lincoln Blvd., but it will be counted as one of the four annual visits.
The adult present should be the legal guardian, and the baby does not need to be present. For information, call 405-528-3663. To receive text service, text “BabyMobile” to 405-554-2626.
