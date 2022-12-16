Local attorney Stan Ward is heading back to court on a lawsuit he won against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority after the agency’s attorney refused to sign the final judgment in the case.
Earlier this month, Ward won a case on behalf of 260 plaintiffs who said OTA violated Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act when it failed to sufficiently inform the public of a plan to expand the state's toll road system on its January and February meeting agendas.
The agency's plan, also known as ACCESS, is estimated to cost $5 billion and includes a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road and another in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
Seminole County District Judge Timothy L. Olsen on Dec. 1 ruled in favor of Ward’s clients, stating "notices of meetings of public bodies which are deceptively vague and likely to mislead constitute a willful violation."
A willful violation means business conducted during those meetings is invalid, Ward said at the time.
While the judge entered a ruling in favor of Ward’s clients, Ward must compile a journal entry of judgement to clarify the impacts of the ruling. The entry must be signed by Ward, OTA’s attorney and the judge, said Richard Labarthe, Ward's co-counsel.
The entry states that the actions taken by OTA during those meetings is invalid, and that the rollout of the ACCESS plan is also invalid. The official announcement of ACCESS occurred during an item on the agenda, “Director’s report.”
Labarthe said the agency's attorney, Phillip Whaley, disagrees, stating that because the announcement of the plan was not voted on by the board under the director’s report, the rollout didn’t constitute invalidation.
Because Whaley refused to sign it, a hearing for a motion to settle the entry must take place, Labarthe said.
Labarthe filed the motion Friday with the Cleveland County Court Clerk.
In the document, Ward disagrees with the argument that the director’s report was irrelevant to the case, citing a 1981 Oklahoma Attorney General opinion that defined business on an agenda.
“Business to be transacted as meaning ‘all matters to be discussed’ at a meeting of a public body must be listed on the agenda for the meeting,” he argued in the motion.
Ward’s motion to settle contends the judge’s ruling in favor of his clients was interpreted that “the entire ACCESS Oklahoma Program rollout was improperly launched,” it read.
“When Defendant OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz and Governor Kevin Stitt announced the rollout of ACCESS Oklahoma at the Feb. 22, 2022 meeting, they were committing the State of Oklahoma to this $5 billion ACECSS program,” Ward’s motion states.
“Defendant’s desire to exclude ACCESS Oklahoma from the scope of Opinion is not only tone-deaf and atrocious public policy, it flouts the Court’s unmistakable intention,” the motion read. “Plaintiffs request the Court to set this matter for hearing at its earliest opportunity so a journal entry may be entered.”
Labarthe said invalidating the director’s report, the ACCESS rollout, was important to their case because of the high price tag to the taxpayer.
“We think this is the most dollar amount ever considered in the context of an open meeting case,” he said. “And it’s important that it not be swept under the rug and not mischaracterize what Olsen said in his ruling. It OTA disputes that, then they take it up on appeal. They can take it up with the supremes."
In a statement, OTA spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said the agency "takes it work and the Court's ruling seriously."
"(OTA) must have certainty about the Board action invalidated as staff works diligently and evaluates the corrective actions to recommend to the Board," she stated. "Invalidation of the “rollout” lacks clarity and was not action taken by the OTA Board."
