Braving the sweltering Friday evening sun and supercentenary temperatures, students, families and members of the community gathered at The Well to get ready for school.
In connection with the Second Friday Art Walk, the Cleveland County Health Department hosted its Back-to-School Bash where kids and adults alike had a chance to visit with first responders, Pioneer Library System, local nonprofits and municipal organizations to prepare kids for the upcoming year.
A local hair salon even provided free back-to-school haircuts for those in attendance.
Kate Cooper, Director of Community Engagement at The Well, planned the event in coordination with the art walk to encourage higher attendance.
“We always add some kind of art element, and now we’re branching into public safety and public health because we are a public health facility,” Cooper said. “We wanted to have this event reflect that while also honoring the art element.”
The Well organizers set up a cookie decorating table where students could assemble treats to give to their teachers.
Bonnie Eckart, a local EMT, wasn’t planning on attending the event, but she saw the fire truck on the street and wanted to take her friend Riker Rudnick, a child with autism who she looks after.
“I’m a first responder myself, and I saw the truck out here, and I thought it would be super cool if my friend and I could come out,” Eckart said. “I love seeing all the kids get involved. It’s nice to see them getting back together.”
Kids like Riker had the chance to meet local first responders, including firefighters.
Justin Garrett, who works for the Norman Fire Department, said he went out to give kids a chance to jump in the fire truck.
“We are here to promote awareness. We are moving toward October, which is Fire Prevention Awareness Month, and we want to let people know about it and let kids have fun,” Garrett said.
Angela Vega, prevention education advocate at The Women’s Resource Center, spoke to locals about the importance of women’s safety. She said the center works with teenage girls to help them better understand how to keep themselves safe when dating, but education on sexual violence takes different forms, even at an earlier age.
“As it is a back-to-school school theme, we want to share resources on how to promote healthy relationships among kids,” Vega said. “We do focus on teen dating, violence prevention, and dating relationships, but also it’s important to talk about friendships early on with kids.”
She said that kids who learn how to develop healthy friendships when they are younger are more likely to to know how to avoid bad relationships that can result in physical or sexual violence later on in life.
“With the kids that are here, we’re asking them like, ‘How do you show kindness to one another?’ and ‘What does it mean to be a good friend?’ That’s usually how it starts,” she said.
Emma Rauser, community drug overdose prevention project coordinator at the Cleveland County Health Department, promoted “Prevention is Possible,” a summer seminar series that started in June.
The Virtue Center presented on substance misuse in adolescence from curiosity to addition.
“We also have partners that provide education on substance misuse on prescription safety, gunlock safety, healthy relationships,” Rauser said. “There’s representation from across the board that’s geared toward adolescents in conjunction with this back-to-school event.”
