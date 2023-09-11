Alissa Bretz started farming in her backyard at her suburban home in Norman in 2019. A year later, she started selling at the Norman Farmers’ Market, and now she is a blue ribbon winner at the 2023 Cleveland County Fair.
This was her first year entering crops at the fair, and she took home blue ribbons for her eggplants, cucumbers, watermelon and okra.
She also took home a second-place red ribbon for her cantaloupe, and her bell peppers received a white ribbon for third place.
Bretz decided to farm after having been admitted to law school.
“When I had kids, [law school] didn't really work out, so I started gardening.”
She said gardening was important to her because she wanted her daughter to have fresh fruits and vegetables without harmful pesticides and fertilizers.
“I wanted her to eat healthy organic food, and I had read studies about food, so I started gardening, and it didn’t seem like a passion project at the time,” she said.
Bretz lives in a neighborhood with a homeowner’s association, and her neighbors have modest yards that they mow. She had to study how to farm in a small suburban-style yard, and as she studies, she said she learned techniques to better maximize her space.
“I started out with a few eggplants and tomatoes and I really found that that was what I was really passionate about and enjoyed doing,” she said. “Over time, I just expanded until it covered my whole backyard. And now I did my side yard and my front yard, so it's just everywhere. I've got my whole house full of plants.”
Her garden extends to the inside of the home where she grows microgreens in the bedroom for salads and other dishes.
“It became something I was super passionate about and something that I enjoyed doing,” she said. “With organic gardening, I learned so much about the health benefits of eating organically versus eating foods with pesticides that you’d find at a store.”
She said with the kinds of resources available today, anyone who wants to learn how to grow high yields can, even in just a little space.
“I think that even in a small space, there are ways to grow high production crops,” Bretz said. “I live in a suburb in an HOA neighborhood, and I have like a 16th to an eighth of an acre. And so my backyard is just your typical suburban backyard, but I grow things in succession.”
As she is planting one season’s garden, she is prepping gardens for the rest of the year, so her winter, spring, fall and winter gardens produce one after another. This allows her to plant multiple rotations of crops throughout the year.
“I also grow my plants vertically as much as I can. I raise my beds in grow bags and trellises, and I make use of all the space I have,” she said.
She also plants milkweed and pollinator plants to attract monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
“I personally detest lawns because they're just very unnatural and they're very bad for pollinators and local wildlife,” she said. “They're bad for soil structure. They look uniform and manicured, but they're really detrimental to the environment and they use up a lot of water.”
At a certain point, she said she was overproducing for her family, and she couldn’t find enough of her friends and neighbors to give away her food, so she started selling her produce at the Norman Farmers’ Market.
Her customers would tell her that her food looked “pretty,” so this year she entered it for competition.
“I wasn't really expecting that much, but I brought pretty much everything that I had a category to enter. I didn’t plan for this,” she said. “I heard about the fair and learned that drop off was Wednesday, so I was like, ‘You know what? I can go into my garden and pick a few things and see if something turns out.’”
