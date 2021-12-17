Norman residents of legal drinking age are invited on a festive journey to visit each of the bars and breweries on Main Street Saturday.
Andrew Coulter, organizer of The Bad Santa Pub Crawl, encourages anyone looking for a fun evening of adult beverages and holiday shenanigans to join in as they drink their way through historic downtown.
Those who wish to partake can check in at 6:30 p.m. at Lazy Circles, 422 E. Main St., where the group will organize before embarking on the pub crawl.
“It’s a fun run where we are encouraging people to wear holiday clothes like a Santa suit, and we will be taking photos throughout the night, including a giant group photo,” Coulter said.
From Lazy Circles, the group makes their way west down Main Street to Blue Bonnet Bar, Red Brick Bar, Bison Witches, BIG Brewing, The Meating Place, Sergio’s, Recess Park and Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails.
Co-founder of BIG Brewing Justin Wilson said his brewery is decked out for the holiday season. They’re eager to show off their theme this weekend, he said.
“We went with a Die Hard theme this year, because we do think it’s a Christmas movie, and we have several Die Hard themed beers right now, and we’ve been having a lot of fun with that,” Wilson said.
When Wilson was told about the idea of a Bad Santa Pub Crawl, he knew he wanted BIG Brewing to be a part of it.
“We have some breweries within walking distance of each other, and it seems to keep growing, so I like to highlight the good things going on down here,” Wilson said.
Stephen Swanson, taproom manager of Lazy Circles, said this event brings support to local drinking establishments during a time when people aren’t going out as much. He said people’s budget might not allow as much going out in December because of Christmas shopping.
A common style of beer for the winter season is the stout, and Lazy Circles currently has two different stouts out.
“One is called ‘Scrappy, Short and Stout,’ and it’s a 10% alcohol-by-volume stout brewed with coffee from Yellow Dog Coffee and hints of vanilla in there, and it’s just a big flavor imperial stout,” Swanson said. “We also have our longrunning ‘Cocoa Caliente,’ which is a Mayan Chocolate Stout brewed with chili peppers, chipotle chili peppers, cinnamon and chocolate.”
Swanson said the event is a way to raise foot traffic and business for him and others while creating some holiday spirit with the community.
Bad Santa Pub Crawl organizers urge participants to make arrangements for rides home and drink responsibly.