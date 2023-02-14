One City Council incumbent in Norman got knocked off Tuesday while another lived to see another election.
Ward 3 incumbent Kelly Lynn, facing legal scrutiny for holding dual offices, lost his bid for reelection to Bree Montoya, an accountant who received 53.1% of the vote (1,682) compared to 46% (1,481) for her opponent.
Another incumbent, Ward 5 representative Rarchar Tortorello, will face former Ward 5 councilor Michael Nash in the April 4 runoff election. Tortorello received 970 votes (40%) while Nash picked up 836 (34.4%). Cindi Tuccillo split the vote with 618 votes (25.5%).
Tortorello said he was grateful for the support and was ready to get started on his campaign for the runoff.
“I’m enjoying tonight’s success and tomorrow I’ll be focused on the runoff. I want to commend my opponents for their passion to run,” he said. “Now is the time to coalesce and come together.”
Nash said he didn’t watch the election results Tuesday night and would be unavailable for comment until Wednesday morning.
A third incumbent held her own in the Ward 1 race, despite moving out of town several weeks ago.
Challenger Austin Ball defeated Brandi Studley with 436 votes (51.9%). Studley received 404 votes (48.1%).
Studley vacated her seat before the election board could remove her name from the ballot, but plenty of voters didn’t seem to care.
Ball said he was honored to serve the ward.
“Today the residents of Ward 1 decided it was time for change in our city,” he told The Transcript. “I am humbled that the voters put their trust and confidence in me to help lead the changes our city needs and will work tirelessly and diligently to ensure these changes occur.”
He also thanked his family, friends and supporters.
Montoya also thanked her opponent.
“I appreciate Kelly Lynn’s former service to our community,” she told The Transcript. “I look forward to serving our community in a positively professional manner.”
The city is seeking to have Lynn removed from office for accepting a judgeship in Wewoka and has asked a judge to determine if he violated state law by holding two offices at once.
Lynn thanked his ward for the support and Montoya for her willingness to serve.
“Thanks Ward 3 for the opportunity to serve you,” he said in a statement. “Congrats to Bree Montoya.”
The results settled some concerns that mounted in two wards facing election complications.
Had Studley won, the city would have been tasked with appointing a replacement or calling for an election, according to the City Charter.
The Ward 3 election was complicated by Lynn’s legal dispute after he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka on Jan. 6.
An outside law firm hired by the city filed a motion for declaratory judgement Tuesday. A judge will decide if Lynn will have to forfeit his council seat.
Lynn and his attorney, former Cleveland County District Judge Tracy Schumacher, contend he didn’t violate a law against holding dual offices because of an exception in the state Constitution.
Lynn’s current term does not expire until the first Tuesday of July when Montoya will be sworn in.
The race for Ward 5 has been dominated by the looming threat of new turnpikes and development that critics have said will follow if toll roads are built.
Tortorello, along with hundreds of residents, sued the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and won after a district judge ruled the agency violated the Open Records Act.
Nash co-founded opposition group, Pike Off OTA, which sued the agency over its alleged lack of legislative authority. The lawsuit is ongoing.
Both Nash and Tortorello vowed to keep the ward rural.
Tortorello said he believed his leadership in resisting the turnpikes was a big reason voters supported him.
“It was my personal touch with voters and of course the biggest issue in Ward 5 being the turnpikes,” he said. “They see me on the forefront out there leading the fight and they know my passion.”
Tuccillo, a local realtor who moved to Norman five years ago, vied for the seat with the promise that she too would preserve the ward’s rural way of life. She did not provide a statement to The Transcript nor did one appear on her campaign social media page at press time.
