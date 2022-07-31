BancFirst announced today they have been recognized as the Best Oklahoma Bank on the Forbes magazine list of Best-In-State Banks of 2022.
Forbes identified Best-In-State Banks of 2022 based on an independent survey of Oklahoma consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.
According to the Forbes article on the rankings, participants were also asked "questions focused in six separate facets of the relationship: trust, terms & conditions, including reasonable and transparent fees, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice."
"This award is a direct reflection of our employees and the hard work, dedication, and loyalty they show to our customers every day,” said Jim Wade, president of BancFirst Norman. "We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their continued trust and advocacy. Our goal has been and continues to be providing our customers with exceptional service and being a strong community partner."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.