Oklahoma’s largest state-chartered bank received high-praise from a popular American business magazine.
Forbes collaborated with Statista, a Germany based market research company to review around 40,000 banks based on general satisfaction as well as trust, fees, digital services and financial advice. The magazine then created a list of the best banks in 23 different countries.
The results of the survey placed BancFirst as the tenth best bank in the U.S. and the top ranked Oklahoma-based bank on the list.
The acknowledgement is a testament of the loyalty of the people working at the 120 locations, as well as their commitment to the company core values, said David Harlow, CEO of BancFirst Corporation in a news release. He said the financial performance criteria is important, but being ranked in this way by their customers is significantly more rewarding.
Jim Wade, president of BancFirst Norman said he is proud of how the bank has served the community through what has been an unprecedented time. He said the recent months remind him of his formative years of banking in the ‘80s during the Savings and Loans Crisis.
“It was important for us to be able to provide opportunities through the PPP program and the Oklahoma Business Relief Program,” Wade said. “This was a time when we put in many hours trying to get everyone served and give people the liquidity they needed to get through this difficult time, so that was another very rewarding time and opportunity for us too.”
Wade said an important part of what BancFirst does in the state is helping to build the communities they serve, and Norman is no exception.
“It is our intent to continue to be here for them and serve them to the best of our abilities regardless of the economic times,” Wade said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow Me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.