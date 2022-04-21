BancFirst Norman president Jim Wade recently announced the hiring of Kurt Lee and Dillon Henry, as well as the promotions of Scott Hofmann, Kristi White and Angie Crandall.
“We are happy to welcome Kurt and Dillon to the BancFirst team in Norman,” Wade said. “They are both experienced, knowledgeable and represent BancFirst’s philosophy of loyalty to customers and community.”
Lee joins BancFirst as a treasury management officer. He works with businesses to provide them customized cash management solutions to reduce costs, improve controls and increase capacity.
Lee is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a BA and a MEd from the University of Oklahoma. He lives in Norman with his wife Nikki and their two children. Lee is a member of the Norman Rotary Club, a Norman Next board member and commissioner of the City of Norman Social and Voluntary Services.
Henry joins BancFirst as a consumer loan officer with over 10 years of banking and lending experience. He is a graduate of OU with a BA in communication.
Henry is active in the Norman community as a member of the Norman Rotary and Oklahoma Mortgage Bankers Association. He is also a board member of Habitat for Humanity and the Chautauqua Avenue Historical District, as well as a past board member of Campus Corner Merchants and a member of Leadership Norman. Henry lives in Norman with his wife Katelynn and their daughter.
Hofmann, a commercial lender with BancFirst Norman, was promoted to executive vice president. Hofmann started his banking career with BancFirst 20 years ago as a teller. He rose through the ranks before accepting his current position in 2007.
White, with over 27 years of banking experience, was promoted to senior vice president. She has been with BancFirst for 22 years and is the customer service officer. As CSO, White oversees all deposit and teller operations, the customer service representatives, facilities, security, accounting and human resources.
Crandall has been promoted to senior vice president. She is a commercial lender with over 26 years of banking and commercial lending experience. She joined BancFirst in 2012 and has been a commercial lender for 16 years.
“Scott, Kristi and Angie are valuable assets to our bank,” Wade said. “They are first-class bankers, experienced leaders and active members of the community. These promotions are well deserved recognitions of their leadership and exemplifying the mission, vision and values of BancFirst.”