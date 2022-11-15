The Moore-Norman Technology Center board unanimously approved Andy Sherrer to replace Jared Deck on the panel after Deck won election to the state Legislature.
Sherrer is president of Republic Bank in Norman.
The board confirmed Sherrer at a special meeting because Deck had not yet won election to House District 44 when the panel previously met Nov. 8, said Stephanie Royse, executive director of strategic communications and engagement for the technology center.
