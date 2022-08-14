Bibbs Smokehouse has only been open for three months, but restaurant owners Chuck Bibbs and Ronshene Smith already have plans for the surrounding land to bring a community feel back to Denver Corner.
By the end of the year, Bibbs looks to have further recaptured the energy of decades past in Denver Corner, an area that was once its own town near the north side of Lake Thunderbird on Alameda Drive.
The town of Denver is a quintessential part of Norman’s history. While the area was mostly covered in water after Lake Thunderbird opened in the 1960s, landmarks still remain.
According to The Transcript, the Denver Corner grocery store, which later added a bait shop, was the 1928 birthplace of actor James Garner. The store in recent decades served as the record keeper for the largest fish caught at the lake.
“This corner has a lot of history, and I’m learning more and more about this area as I go through this process,” Bibbs said.
The building next door to the corner store has housed multiple eateries before Bibbs Smokehouse most recently Primetime Cafe at the Lake, which served catfish and chicken fried steak.
Bibbs said the barbecue restaurant, which draws influence from Austin and St. Louis styles, is just the beginning of his plans. Following the purchase of the restaurant, he acquired the land around it.
What was an old boat storage area will soon become a large pavilion with a roof, which can serve as an outdoor venue area or event space.
Rain, snow or shine, Bibbs envisions the area as an all-season gathering place. A firepit in the field behind the restaurant and roll-up covers for the pavillon will mean visitors can weather the elements while enjoying smoked meats and fun with family and friends.
West of the future pavilion area, Bibbs has plans for an outdoor stage area for live music. He imagines it will have a similar feel to Hollywood Corners, a family restaurant and bar that often has live music in Norman.
Pickleball, sand volleyball courts and a playscape for kids are among recreational activities Bibbs intends to incorporate into the revitalization of Denver Corner over the coming months.
And those wanting to spend a weekend at the lake will eventually be able to stay close by.
“We’re looking at putting in 10 to 12 little one-room cabins that people could come out, rent and spend some time on the lake — campgrounds are seasonal, but this would be something that’s open (all year),” Bibbs said. “You would be right here by the festivities, the food and the convenience store that we’re getting ready to open back up.”
In between Bibbs Smokehouse and the convenience store is another empty structure, which Bibbs hopes to turn into a bakery.
Bibbs said Denver Corner is a high traffic area for boaters, and designated space for boats and RVs will make the area an attractive spot to stop for food and respite.
“If someone wants to come out here for the weekend in an RV, they can come here and don’t have to go to the state park,” he said.
The recurring theme in Bibbs’ plans is fun, food and family. With that in focus, Bibbs said they can make Denver Corner a “destination point on the lake.”
Finishing up alcohol licensing and seating for the restaurant’s back patio is first on the list of future plans for Bibbs and his family. Then he’ll start working on reopening the convenience store.
“We want to get some bait and tackle going, get some cold beer here — this is the last stop before you get to the water, and everyone has missed this,” Bibbs said. “It’s been three years since there’s been anything in this (convenience) store, and all 5,000 residents out here miss it.”
Bibbs said he expects to have the back patio and outdoor seating ready for when the heat begins to wane.
“By the fall we’ll be out here, and man, I can’t wait to hear the music,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello said residents in the area value having something like Bibbs Smokehouse in closer proximity than Norman proper. He said it also incentivizes people to come out to the lake.
Tortorello said the restaurant and the owners’ plans for the convenience store and campgrounds are smart and fit in with the environment.
“I look forward to going back there and having a meal with my family, and I know hundreds of other families are going to do the same thing, too,” Tortorello said.
