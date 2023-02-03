Editor's Note: Profiles of Annette Price and Kathleen Kennedy will appear in Sunday's Transcript.
Gary Barksdale is a faculty member at the David and Judy Proctor Department of Mathematics at the University of Oklahoma and has worked in education for 35 years. He is running for Office 3 of the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
Barksdale wants parents to have more control over what is being taught in the classroom.
“I think there’s a lot that’s going on recently that alienates and vilifies parents,” said Barksdale. “First and foremost, I’m a parent, and I’m running on a parents' rights platform. I think parents are becoming more and more aware of how significant it is to be active when it pertains to their children’s schooling policies.”
He also maintains his license as a certified public school teacher.
“I’m a certified public school teacher. Being involved in public education as well as post-secondary education gives me a unique qualification,” Barksdale said. “I understand classroom management.”
He said that Norman Public Schools instructors often teach material that falls outside of state-approved standards, which he would like to put a halt to, or require an opt-in policy.
“I would like to see opt-in policies replace opt-out policies with regard to educational instruction that is not within the standard guideline statute,” he said. “That means anything that doesn’t fall within the guidelines of the curriculum that are set up by the state.”
One of the primary responsibilities of the school board is to hire the district’s superintendent.
“I like Dr. Nick (Migliorino),” he said. “I think he’s a good communicator.”
For future hires, he prioritizes bringing in people who have administrative skills, are good at negotiating contracts, and have superior supervisory skills.
“I honestly believe that every administrator needs to be held to the highest level of scrutiny,” he said.
Barksdale said that he supports the 10-year $354 million bond, which voters will decide on Feb. 14. He said he most looks forward to the expansion of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
“I am excited about the $20 million federal grant match for the aviation academy, and I think that would make Norman a world-class education institution because it would open the doors to so many jobs and opportunities for kids,” he said.
Barksdale also thinks that it is time for Norman North students to have their own stadium.
“I am also in favor of getting special needs kids out of the portables,” he said. “There’s already enough marginalization of those who have special needs, and that further advances marginalization of them.”
This is not the first time that Barksdale’s name has appeared on a ballot. In 2016, he ran for mayor, and in 2013, he ran for the same seat, losing to Cindy Nashert. In 2010, he applied to fill a special appointment on the school board, which went to Donald D. Shandy.
