Are you a restaurant or bar owner looking to expand your outdoor customer experience? You can apply to operate in adjacent public rights of way and private parking lots through a proclamation by Mayor Breea Clark.
The City of Norman is offering Temporary Outdoor Expansion Permits to restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. Applicants will be required to provide physical barriers to create a division between customers and traffic areas. Businesses must also provide proof of permanent address in Norman, relevant operating licenses, and general liability insurance.
“The City of Norman recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on our local businesses. We need to be as flexible and supportive as we can to help our businesses adapt to new circumstances,” said Sara Kaplan Norman Retail Marketing Coordinator. “We hope businesses will take advantage of this opportunity as one more tool in their toolbox to provide unique and safe experiences for their customers.”
Businesses can apply to participate by filling out all fields on this Google Form. For more information or questions, email city_manager@normanok.gov or contact Sarah Kaplan at 405-434-7243.
