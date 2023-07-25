The Cleveland County Cattlemen’s Association has invited the public to come out to the farm for food, games and to learn about the cattle industry.
The informative beef event includes an an ice cream social, cosponsored by the Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension Office, is typically held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, but this year, organizers moved it to a farm in Lexington to give locals a hands-on experience.
“It’s going to make it so we can do a lot of hands-on type things,” said Bradley Secraw, agriculture educator at OSU Extension. “[The Fairgrounds] was not the most ideal location for the kinds of things that we wanted to do.”
The event will be hosted by Northcutt Farms at 9501 Duffy Road in Lexington at 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Secraw said it would give folks an opportunity to see how people raise cattle on an actual farm.
Attendees need to register by July 28 by calling the Extension Office at 405-321-4774.
Lucas Northcutt of Northcutt Farms, who will be hosting the event, said 2022 was an exceptionally difficult year for cattle farmers because of drought, which affected hay inventory.
“We are happy now due to the rain and higher cattle prices, plus our hay yields appear to be up and even better quality than last year,” Northcutt said. “We aren’t operating totally in the black with our financials, but we do have some cushion for our day-to-day operations.”
Event organizers have invited the whole family out, as the social will feature games and activities for kids of all ages. The Cleveland County Cattlemen’s Association will provide burgers, hot dogs, refreshments, and homemade ice cream.
Corn hole will be set up, and those interested in learning about cattle will be able to check out a cow calving simulator, hay sampling, guessing bale weights, a technological tools on tractors display, and displays on farm resources.
Trampas Baker of Moore and Owner of Baker Cattle Services said it is important for farmers to test their soil, which people can learn about at the event.
“The testing of our soil and our forage are two of many resources that our local Extension Office can provide, along with supporting our local Cleveland County Cattlemen’s Association,” Baker said. “We can take samples into the office for a very reasonable cost, and they can show us how to properly take a soil sample and forage sample as well as interpret that information.”
Secraw said it is a great year to be in the cattle industry, as many are seeing growth from last year.
“The reduction in the beef cattle inventory has helped to spur beef prices and create greener opportunities for producers.” Secraw said. “The overall drought forced many local beef cattle producers to cull their herds hard or sell out their herds altogether.”
Also in attendance will be representatives from different suppliers to show off their wares and services.
The Oklahoma sun can hit hard in August, so Secraw warned folks to dress appropriately and bring protection.
“We're going to do our best to keep everyone cool,” he said. “It's going to be in a shaded environment. We’re going to get a pole shed so we’re going to at least have shade.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.