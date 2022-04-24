The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it does not perform environmental impact studies on nearby lakes following construction, but it does follow regulations to control pollutants.
Residents have raised concerns about pollution of Norman’s primary drinking water supply, Lake Thunderbird after the OTA announced in February that it would construct a toll road within the watershed, west of the lake.
The toll road would extend the Kickapoo Turnpike from Interstate 40 south to Purcell while a second one would connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City along Indian Hills Road. Both roads are part of the OTA’s $5 billion, 15-year plan to expand the toll system across the state.
The announcement sparked environmental concerns from residents regarding water pollution from stormwater runoff.
While the OTA performs necessary environmental impact studies before construction, after the road is built, there are no studies performed.
“An exception would be if new wetland or stream areas are created as mitigation for project impacts, the OTA would be responsible for maintaining and monitoring these areas into the future,” OTA spokesman James Poling said.
Pollution from roads after construction can be an issue due to accidents, but Poling said wrecker and trucking services are responsible for the clean up.
“After crashes, a wrecker or trucking service is responsible for cleaning up any fluids or spills from wrecks. OTA maintenance can also call environmental specialists at any given time that can clean up hazardous waste if the spill was not part of a crash,” he said.
Before and during construction
Studies done ahead of and during construction include many partnerships with agencies to minimize pollution, and those measures are inspected during construction, Poling said.
“All construction projects in the state [that disturb over one acre] must obtain a stormwater permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality [DEQ],” Polling said. “Obtaining this permit requires preparation of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to minimize pollutants and reduce stormwater runoff. OTA will obtain these permits for all applicable projects. In addition to what is required by DEQ, for the ACCESS Oklahoma program, the OTA will engage a construction compliance team whose sole responsibility will be to monitor construction requirements for stormwater and other environmental protection measures. The compliance team will document site conditions and monitor contractor compliance with the SWPPP and permit.”
Ahead of its plans to expand toll roads statewide, the OTA has requested cooperation from several conservation and water quality protection agencies and commissions. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and the US Army Corps of Engineers are among those the OTA has asked for input, Poling said.
The Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District submitted a letter to request the OTA’s cooperation after it learned a toll road was planned in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed. The district contracts with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to oversee drinking water programs for Norman, Midwest City and Del City.
The OTA accepted the invitation to collaborate, The Transcript reported last month.
“Specifically around Lake Thunderbird, the US Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District have been included,” Poling added. “Requests for input and coordination meetings are initiated well ahead of construction and OTA partners with these groups throughout the design and environmental study process.”
The OTA has contracted with Garver Engineering for environmental studies. Garver’s Kirsten McCoullough told the Norman City Council in March that it would perform studies as prescribed by federal law.
“So, regardless of the fact that the turnpike is not federally funded, or parts of the program that are not on federal land, all those studies will be done to meet federal law — Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act,” McCollough told the council.
McCollough told State Impact on Friday that studies are performed in general before the property acquisition process begins and findings of its studies can be made available.
Water monitoring
While environmental studies following construction are rare, agencies like DEQ and partner organizations monitor and assess large bodies of water.
Spokeswoman for DEQ Erin Hatfield said the Oklahoma Water Resources Board “monitors and assesses” the water quality of state water bodies, but “large lakes like Thunderbird are monitored quarterly on a five-year basis, which means every five years,” she said.
The most recent monitoring period was from November 2017 to August 2018, Hatfield said.
The study available on DEQ’s website shows the sample period included seven sample sites. The sampling and assessment was performed by the Water Resources Board, a report on the study reads.
The Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District completed a 2020 study on Lake Thunderbird.
The lake was found to be an impaired water resource due to levels of chlorophyll, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen largely due to “nitrogen and phosphorus,” the report states. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the most common sources of nitrogen and phosphorus pollution are from fertilizers, yard and pet waste, and some detergents and soaps.
Oklahoma Water Resources Board spokesman Robby Short said concerns regarding stormwater runoff usually erupt from dirt roads, not highways.
“Usually there are some Best Management Practices required to control runoff from the construction sites,” Short said. “Most of the concerns are usually related to small dirt roads.”