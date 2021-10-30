OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, hosted an interim study Wednesday to look at Oklahoma’s current ADA compliance procedures and ways that they can be improved.
The study focused specifically on Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires State and local governments to provide people with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from all of their programs, services, and activities (e.g. social services, transportation, courts, etc.).
The study began with a presentation by Jeff Hughes, Director of the Norman-based non-profit Progressive Independence, who provided an overview of how disability services are currently administered in Oklahoma.
Hughes suggested that one way to improve outcomes is by partnering with organizations like Progressive Independence and the Oklahoma Disability Law Center to provide training to all state agency ADA coordinators.
Hughes was followed by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, who provided testimony to the committee about the variety of challenges he has seen visitors to the Cleveland County Court House face.
Newly appointed Transportation Coordinator Olivia Hook discussed ODOT’s Mobility Management Program and her mission to expand transportation services across the state.
Mobility management is a new approach to service in Oklahoma and one that only a handful of other states provide.
Hook hopes to replicate the success of a similar program she ran in Ohio just before coming to Oklahoma.
Hook began by providing the committee with a number of staggering statistics: Nearly 3.6 million Americans do not obtain medical care each year because of lack of transportation. and of the nearly 2 million people with disabilities that never leave their home for any reason, 560,000 cite transportation difficulties as the cause.
“There are a lot of people stuck in their houses in Oklahoma,” Hook said. “I want to find them and ... see what we can do to start making progress … in the right direction.”
“Some Oklahomans with disabilities will likely have reservations about this new program based on previous requests for services that were not met by our State,” Bell said. “After hearing Olivia’s presentation I am hopeful that Mobility Management can provide the framework needed to improve transit access and move one step closer to fulfilling the responsibilities required by Title II of the ADA.
Bell plans to use the study to craft legislation to overcome some of Oklahoma’s current barriers to access for those with disabilities.
Additionally, the Norman representative appreciates the support from the chair of the Government Modernization Committee.
“I want to thank Chair Rep. Jeff Boatman for his support during this interim study,” Bell said. “I look forward to working with him to facilitate a more proactive approach to providing the accommodations that all Oklahomans with disabilities are entitled to under the law.”
Bell’s office can be reached at 557-7386 or merleyn.bell@okhouse.gov.
