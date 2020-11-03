Democratic incumbent Merelyn Bell won the House District 45 seat Tuesday in a tight race against Republican challenger Phillip Hillian.
Bell received 51.64% (9,831) of the votes compared to Hillian’s 48.36% (9,207) of the votes.
“I’m grateful to the voters of east Norman for their continued support and good faith in my ability to represent them at the State Capitol,” Bell said.
Bell said she spent Election Night with her family, and that they are all excited to see her go back to the House.
“A lot of our races across Oklahoma have been really close — we’re watching all of them closely, so it’s been an intense but really rewarding evening, just like all of 2020 has been,” she said.
Hillian did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
