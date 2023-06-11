The 26th annual Norman Conquest bicycle tour is set to begin on July 8, attracting hundreds of cyclists to Norman and raising thousands of dollars for the J.D. McCarty Center.
“The Norman Conquest is an Oklahoma tradition in the cycling community, and it’s widely considered one of the state’s most challenging metric century rides,” said Brian Johnson, chairman of the Bicycle League of Norman event. “This will be a record-breaking fundraising year for us, and we expect a lot of riders to be in Norman to make this the most successful Conquest ever.”
Event distances include 23, 46, and 62 miles, and there is also a 10-mile town tour for families. All rides start at 7 a.m. at the J.D. McCarty Center, 2002 E Robinson St. Riders will be supported with rest stops along the way and SAG vehicles on all routes. Preregistration is available at bicycleleagueofnorman.com.
For years, the Conquest event has been challenging cyclists to take on the July heat and overcome eastern Cleveland County hills, and now, the event has become a summertime rite of passage. But for those who prefer a more civilized approach to bike riding, there are shorter, less hilly alternatives. Regardless of how far riders ride, all participants can receive a t-shirt, and are invited to the afterparty, where burgers are hot, drinks are cold and door prizes abound.
And when the day is over, everyone will have helped raise thousands to help the J.D. McCarty Center serve children with developmental disabilities through educational programs and skills training that allow young people find fulfillment in their lives.
“We all love bicycles, and we’re grateful for the ability to carry forward an event that has created so much tradition for our cycling community,” said ride chairman Johnson. “But more than anything, we’re grateful to our sponsors, especially Locke Supply Co., this year’s Yellow Jersey Sponsor.”
“Conquests are not possible without commitment, and for the Norman Conquest, we count on the commitment of our riders, volunteers and sponsors,” Johnson said. “And, as a team, we are helping hundreds of children overcome challenges far greater than anything we will ever face on a bicycle.”
