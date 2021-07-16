WASHINGTON, D.C. — As COVID-19 cases begin to once again sweep across Oklahoma, especially areas with low vaccination rates, the president says social media companies bear responsibility.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spent much of her press briefing Friday afternoon addressing vaccine misinformation and how it is leading to more COVID-19 infections and deaths.
“Our biggest concern here is the number of people dying across the country, because they are getting misinformation that is leading them to not take a vaccine,” Psaki said. “Young people, old people, kids and children — a lot of them are being impacted by misinformation.”
According to Psaki, a total of 12 individuals are responsible for 66% of the vaccine disinformation circulating on Facebook. The social media giant isn’t doing enough to stop it, she and President Joe Biden said Friday.
“They’re killing people,” Biden said when asked what his message is to platforms like Facebook when they fail to regulate the spread of false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.
“The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated ... they’re killing people,” he continued.
During the briefing, Psaki listed several rural states that were experiencing disastrous COVID outbreaks, but recently upped their vaccination rates as a result. Oklahoma was not one of those states.
“We’re wanting to meet people where they are,” she said. “We know access is a huge issue in rural communities. A lot of people may not live by a pharmacy or may not know where to get the vaccine, and we certainly understand that.
“Part of what we’re trying to do is making sure we’re expediting our deployment of mobile vaccine units to rural communities to bring the vaccine to them. This work is going to continue person to person, community to community.”
As of this week, just 39.5% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated; the state currently ranks 37th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of the state’s population that’s fully vaccinated.
In addition to working with local communities, the administration is partnering with a number of companies to help spread accurate information about vaccines and distribute the shots, Psaki said.
“We’re working with a range of trusted partners locally, and also groups like the National Rural Health Association to make sure we’re deploying effective tactics to get vaccines out to communities,” Psaki said. “...States like Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri, where there are large rural communities and we have seen an uptick in terms of getting vaccinated higher than the national average. That’s a positive sign. We’ll look at that and apply those tactics in other places like Oklahoma, and continue to make sure we meet people where they are.”
Much of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 resurgence is hitting rural communities with very low vaccination rates, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows.
As of Friday, there are 308 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 106 of them in the ICU. The state’s three-day COVID hospitalization average is 323.