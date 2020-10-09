Oversight Committee Chair Kate Bierman pressed forward the possibility of charter amendments related to recall petitions during a Thursday night meeting.
Bierman, who represents Ward 1 on the City Council, was the subject of a recall petition after a group formed to unseat odd-numbered ward councilors and the mayor in June. Unite Norman submitted signatures for Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 5 Sereta Wilson and Mayor Breea Clark. Petitions for Petrone and Clark are the subject of a legal dispute over the city clerk’s signature verification process and methods used to gather signatures.
Council-proposed charter amendments are subject to review before the Charter Review Commission (CRC) and must be approved by voters in order to be adopted by the city. The commission has been reviewing charter changes in the last year and will hold a public hearing on its recommendations for the quarter at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Bierman suggested an amendment that would require “financial disclosures for organizations that are working in support of or in opposition to recall petitions. If there’s political money being spent in this city, I think everyone deserves to know more information about the groups involved.”
Norman resident and political consultant Pat McFerron is president and treasurer of Local Voter Information Network Inc., a not-for-profit 501(c)(4) corporation. Unite Norman has formed under the existing 501(c)(4). According to federal tax law, a 501c4 organization is required to file a 990 only if it has gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000, according to the Alliance for Justice Action Campaign, a resource on 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy efforts.
Bierman also suggested there should be a limit to the number of city councilors eligible “at the same time” for recall. The City Charter states an official cannot be recalled within six months of being elected but does not limit the number of officials who can be recalled.
“I think it’s a very scary prospect for literally an entire single city council to be recalled at once, and there are windows of time throughout the year where that is possible,” she said. “Formalization of the minimum rationale for recalls is something that’s not uncommon. Even in other cities in Oklahoma that have recalls, they actually list their reasons why a recall can happen, basically minimum triggers, types of behaviors, pending charges, misdemeanor charges that maybe wouldn’t require just an immediate oust from the seat.”
Recall petition circulators have 30 days except Sundays and legal holidays to gather signatures, which lengthens the time to around 45 days, according to the charter. Bierman pointed out that the charter does not give the city clerk the same parameters, which forces the clerk to work weekends to complete the verification process.
During the meeting, Bierman said Sundays should not be exempted for petition circulators. She told The Transcript Friday that the charter should be consistent for the petition deadline and the clerk regardless of the number of days set.
Signature pages for the recent recall, initiative, and referendum petitions will be the subject of debate in court as lawsuits examine what is required by the city charter and state law, The Transcript has previously reported. Bierman wanted to see the charter force a petition gatherer to hand in “all signatures at the deadline even if they don’t meet the required number of signatures.”
Bierman said constituents contacted her with the concern that a new law will mean more sensitive information will be required for petitions from signers.
“They’re concerned about people they don’t know having all of this vital information about themselves. Starting Nov. 1, when the state is requiring that for initiative petitions and referendum petitions that the birthdate be added, I think it would make Norman residents feel a lot better to know that if the petition isn’t successful that there aren’t just petition pages floating around without copies also being at City Hall so the chain of custody can be investigated if those signature pages land someone in hot water because all of their identifying information is on that petition,” she said.
Additional changes to the charter could mean the commission meets more often. Bierman said it was concerning that the commission is required to meet once every 10 years to review the charter, but preemptive state laws are impacting cities more often.
Charter amendments and other topics will be discussed during the council’s retreat next week.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
