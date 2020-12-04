Kate Bierman will not seek re-election to Ward 1 on the Norman City Council next week, she told The Transcript Thursday afternoon.
Bierman said she won't seek re-election in part because she is moving out of the ward. She and her family have put in an offer on a home in Ward 4. She said her family has had an eye on a house that was listed for sale a week ago.
"I cannot in good conscience file for a two-year commitment when I am undergoing this process," Bierman said. "It’s not fair to the residents of Ward 1.”
With at least 60 days to close, Bierman said it was unlikely her address would change until January or February.
“It literally puts it around election time,” she said. “My hope is that there will be some good continuity there, that the seat won’t be vacant before too long before the person elected in February can take the seat.”
If the deal falls through, Bierman said she "would vacate the seat in July when the term ends," according to the City Charter.
Bierman said the decision was bittersweet, but that ultimately the move is about more than a dream house. She reflected that during her years on council, she gave birth to a child and her baby's first words were spoken while she was in a council meeting.
"I’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, which would always be the case even if I lost the seat, but this has been a life-changing four years for me both on council and off council," she said.
Some of those irons in the fire include unfinished projects she began on the council, she said in a prepared statement Friday.
"I plan to be fully available to the next newly-elected council member — whoever they are — to help them get up to speed as quickly as possible," her statement reads. "I know how important it is to ensure continuity of ongoing projects and initiatives, and I also know what it feels like to not have received that assistance. I am leaving many projects unfinished and promise to work with the person (voters) choose to represent to get those efforts to the finish line."
Bierman said she plans to see if anyone in the ward is interested in filing for the seat next week as she considers future political ambitions.
“There’ll be additional announcements and plans for me that (are) a little early to announce before I’ve left the seat, but I do have additional plans for public service, but I need to pursue this opportunity for my family right now,” she said.
Bierman is the second councilor to recently move outside their ward. Ward 5 Sereta Wilson resigned in July after she purchased a home in Ward 4. Both councilors were the subject of recall petitions for odd-numbered wards this summer, neither of which were certified by the city clerk.
The filing period for odd-numbered wards is from 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. A special election will also be held for Ward 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.