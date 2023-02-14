Two Norman residents were honored recently for their dedication to mentoring and being a positive role model for local youth.
Big Brother Big Sisters of Norman annually recognizes a Big Brother and Big Sister with the designation of “Big of the Year.”
Jeff Moody, area director for the non-profit organization, said the award is given to “bigs” who have shown a dedication towards helping their “littles” learn and grow for at least two years.
Moody said it’s about highlighting big brothers and sisters who show they care on a consistent basis, and Sarah Roberts and Casey Caspers embody those qualities.
Roberts, honored with the big sister of the year award, is a mentor to Wendi Young, an eighth-grader at Irving Middle School.
“(Roberts) is such a big part of Wendi’s life,” Moody said. “Every time you see (Roberts) or see a post on social media from her, you can see that she has brought (Wendi) with her to a work event, whether they’re doing volunteer work, or she’s at (Wendi’s) volleyball games or something else.”
Roberts, the membership and hospitality chair for Tinker Federal Credit Union, makes sure she and Wendi have fun, but also makes a point to teach lessons in financial literacy.
As Big Sister of the Year, Roberts received a trophy from Elite Trophies as well as tickets to an upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game. Additionally, she received a $100 gift card to Nicole’s Lash, Tan and Hair.
Roberts and Wendi are celebrating their third year as “sisters,” Moody said.
Tiffany Young, Wendi’s mother, said Roberts has helped her daughter become more personable and learn the importance of community volunteerism through events with the bank.
“Volunteering not only impacts the people you help, but it also makes a big impact on you,” Tiffany Young said. “Wendi is (Roberts’) right-hand-man at events and stuff, so it’s been a lot of fun and she’s learned the marketing side and communication side of TFCU.”
Wendi said Roberts has “helped her through a lot.”
“We’ve served with multiple communities,” she said.
Roberts said the acknowledgment means a great deal to her, but Wendi is the reason she was able to get the award.
“I would do anything for her,” Roberts said. “I’ve changed her life, but she’s actually changed mine too. (Wendi) is my family now.”
In 2023, Wendi and Roberts both say the look forward to continuing to make an impact.
Tiffany said Roberts is like a “blood sister” to Wendi.
“She’s part of the family,” Tiffany said. “Wendi doesn’t have any sisters, I have two sons, so family doesn’t stop at blood, it’s deeper than that.”
Moody said Caspers, a Norman police officer, has also made a difference in a big way through his mentorship with Norman eighth-grader Kindall Green.
Caspers is exactly what the organization imagines when they think of the ideal “big brother,” and for that, he won Big Brother of the Year from the organization, Moody said.
Green’s mom reached out to KFOR in Oklahoma City to have Caspers, an officer recognized during the station’s Pay It Forward segment on Feb. 8 for the role he has played in her son’s life.
Caspers received $400 from First Fidelity Bank for the segment in addition to the trophy and acknowledgements from Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“Happy to do it,” he told the TV station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.