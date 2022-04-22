Cleveland County’s Big Brothers Big Sisters headquarters now has a game room thanks to a partnership with a local human resources consulting company.
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates one-to-one mentoring relationships by matching volunteers with a child who shares similar interests as a positive influence in their lives. On Thursday, BBBS Norman, 502 E. Main St., revealed its latest project — a recreation space for organization matches and the local community to hang out.
Area director Jeff Moody said the game room wouldn’t exist without HR services business NEXTEP, 1800 N. Interstate Dr.
After a conversation with Sarah Rogers, marketing coordinator for NEXTEP, a plan to remodel BBBSs’ conference room was born.
“It was just tables and chairs before, but we felt like we needed a place that was free and safe for not only our matches, but also people who live in the area that want to come by and play some games for a little bit,” Moody said.
The room now has a Nintendo Switch, a pool table, classic arcade game cabs, a ping pong table and a pop-a-shot basketball. A basketball goal was also installed in the parking lot.
“We’re definitely going to let our matches meet there and play ball, have some tournaments, and then we can lower the goals for dunk contests and stuff like that, so fun stuff coming up” Moody said.
Rogers said NEXTEP was excited to work with BBBS, and that her team had fun working on a project that will benefit the community.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the game room is an amenity that will boost the generational impact BBBS makes in Norman and Cleveland County.
“We’re really excited about NEXTEP coming in and making this a free and safe place for our matches to play, but also for the general public,” Moody said.