Big Brothers Big Sisters Norman hosted their Lip Sync & Bowl for Kids’ Sake event Wednesday at HeyDay to celebrate the community’s fundraising efforts to support the organization’s mentoring program.
BBBS Norman raised a total of $55,295, far exceeding their initial $40,000 goal, for the event.
The nonprofit kept the combination of the lip sync video battle with its traditional Bowling for Kids’ Sake event after adding the video battle to the event in 2021 for COVID-19.
Teams fundraised throughout the winter months, and once they reached the $900 threshold for adult groups and $300 for children, they created a lip sync music video to their song of choice. Awards for best and most creative videos were given at HeyDay.
Area director Jeff Moody said the peer-to-peer fundraising came from community members who raised money around town.
“People got really creative with their own fundraising ideas to come up with the money to get to bowl and create a lip sync video if they wanted to,” Moody said. “It was 100% a team effort.”
Norman-based sculpture artist Brett McDaniel provided trophies for the Lip Sync Battle.
Dexter Moody and Luke McMoran, who both did superhero themed videos, won kids portion of the Lip Sync Video contest.
“They were both really cute, and we want to see more of that next year, so we [awarded] both of them with a prize package from Color Me Mine, Okie Baking Co. and other [local businesses],” Moody said. “They got a couple toys, so just a really cool little thing for them.”
Trent Brown and Ryan Lasseter won first place in the lip sync battle for their DEVO video. Isaac Badayos’ and their N’Sync team won second. Josh Hinkle, Nathn Thompson, Dillon Henry and DJ Nuzum, called the “Bankstreet Boys,” earned third.. The Bankstreet Boys raised over $3,800 as the top fundraising team. Fourth place was BOLD Multimedia and fifth place went to Elliot Springer.
Moody said combining the lip sync contest with bowling was a recipe for a good time.
“It was a blast,” Moody said. “It was fun to incorporate the bowling like we used to and then throw in our lip sync battle into it.”
The money raised in BBBS Norman’s annual fundraiser goes toward funding background checks on volunteers, staff training and other resources that help pair Big and Little Brothers and Big and Little Sisters.
Moody said mentors are a pillar of support and a positive role model that is consistently there for their little brother or sister.
“The more money we raise, the more matches we can make and the more staff we can get,” Moody said. “It helps us continue to grow and really do what’s best for the kids in our community.”