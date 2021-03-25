A Lip Sync Battle will offer Big Brothers Big Sisters of Norman a fun and COVID-safe way to fundraise this year for the kids it serves.
Lip Sync for Kids’ Sake will help support the non-profit’s programs and further its mission to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”
Fundraising teams that raise $900 or more will receive an entry into the Lip Sync Battle, with prizes going to best overall performance, best costume, best choreography and most money raised, according to the website for the fundraiser. Team members who raise $150 or more will receive a BBBS t-shirt and door prize tickets.
Participant video submissions should be sent by May 11 and will be judged on May 12. Winning submissions will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page and website following the judging event on May 12.
The Lip Sync Battle takes the place of the annual Bowling For Kids’ Sake event as a safer alternative due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said Jeff Moody, the Norman area director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.
“This year with COVID, we didn’t really feel comfortable getting 200 or 300 people in a bowling alley, so we decided to switch it over to a Lip Sync Battle so that people can film at home and feel safe,” Moody said.
Moody said the process allows teams to do their own editing and send in a pre-recorded video, similar to the way talent shows like American Idol operated last season with virtual performances.
“I’ve seen a few of the videos that have come in and they are so good,” Moody said. “The more creative people get with them the better they’re going to turn out. I’ve got a list of song choices, and if they turn out half as good as I expect, they’re going to be amazing.”
Moody said the intention of the event was to create a fun and unique activity during an uncertain time.
“People can really act silly, dress silly and include their family, their dog, whatever they want to do, which makes it a great time,” Moody said.
As BBBS continues to match boys and girls with positive role models, Moody said fundraising is key to its operations.
“We’re continuing to support those matches and we need money to be able to do that,” Moody said. “Currently we have 72 waiting littles here in Norman that need mentors, and funding is what helps to support those matches throughout the year. We run background checks, which is also part of our funding, and there’s several different things that come from the funds that are generated through this Lip Sync Battle.”
To donate or learn more about the Lip Sync Battle and how to donate, visit lipsyncnorman.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.