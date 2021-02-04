Two Norman residents were recognized Thursday for their dedication to mentoring and their efforts to be a positive role model in a young person’s life.
Big Brother Big Sisters of Norman held a recognition ceremony Thursday afternoon at their headquarters to award a Big Brother and Big Sister with the designation of “Big of the Year.” Jeff Moody, area director for BBBS Norman, said the award is given to “bigs” who have shown a dedication towards helping their “little” grow for at least two years.
“It just shows they are in it for the long haul and they have gone the extra mile to help their little,” Moody said. “These two have been prime examples of what we’re looking for in our volunteers.”
Susannah Bishop and Bryan Smittle were chosen as “Bigs of the Year,” receiving a certificate signed by the CEO and Bishop. Bishop and Smittle also received a bottle of wine and a shirt.
When Bishop isn’t working as a 9-1-1 supervisor for the Norman Police Department, she spends some of her off time as a Big Sister.
Bishop said she doesn’t like being in the spotlight. While being recognized is humbling, she said everyone involved in the organization is worthy of recognition.
“Being a mentor and being with my little and watching her grow and progress through stages of life and become much more confident and successful is very meaningful to me,” Bishop said.
Smittle said it’s an honor to be recognized as the Big Brother of the Year and feels privileged to be his Little’s Big Brother.
“He's a great kid and we've had a great three years,” Smittle said.
Smittle said he decided to volunteer in the program after his father was a part of the program years ago.
“I saw the impact that he made in a young man’s life. I’ve raised two kids and just thought, ‘maybe I can help with a young man as well,’” Smittle said.
To learn more about the organization and find out how to volunteer, visit bbbsok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.