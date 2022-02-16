Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Norman’s biggest fundraising event of the year is back, and this time, there’s more than one way to help them reach their goal.
The 2022 campaign combines last year’s format, a lip sync battle, with their traditional Bowling for Kids’ Sake affair. Born out of pandemic-related concerns, the 2021 campaign had fundraising teams who met a $900 threshold submit lip sync videos of popular songs to be judged by a panel and win prizes.
The lip sync contest submissions will be shown at the Bowling For Kids’ Sake event at 6 p.m. April 13 at HeyDay, 3201 Market Place.
Jeff Moody, the Norman area director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, said they are already halfway to their $40,000 goal, and there’s still time to join in on the fun.
“It’s a peer-to-peer fundraiser, so people can make a team and raise some money for us, and then they get to enjoy the bowling event with the lip sync videos played in the background,” Moody said.
Moody said the idea to blend the bowling tradition with the lip sync battle allows for the option to do something new while reincorporating the original format people seem to enjoy. He said some may not want to be in front of the camera performing, and the bowling party is an additional incentive.
“Maybe you're not the kind of person that wants to get in front of a camera, then you'll get to watch other people like me make fools of themselves,” he said. “It's really fun to kind of change things up but also stay true to who we are.”
This year, the kids can get in on the fundraising. Teams who raise $900 or more can enter the battle and join in at the bowling party, according to the website.
Kids who reach $300 in their fundraising efforts will receive entry to both. Individuals who raise $150 will receive an organization t-shirt and an invite to the bowling party.
Moody said the decision to add a kids category was made because they wanted them to be able to enjoy it and feel like they are making a difference. His son Dexter is taking the opportunity to film his own video after reaching the $300 goal.
“It’s adorable,” Moody said. “He sold his own comic books to raise money, and he’s six years old, so he’s definitely got that fundraising DNA.”
Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, choreography and cinematography. Winners will receive a 2022 Bowl & Lip Sync trophy and gift cards to their favorite places in Norman. Videos must be no longer than three minutes.
For information about the fundraiser and how to participate, visit normanforkidssake.org.