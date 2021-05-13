Big Brothers Big Sisters of Norman held its judging event for a Lip Sync Battle Wednesday at Sooner Theatre Studio, closing out a contest implemented to offer a COVID-safe alternative to its usual fundraising event.
Since March, participating teams have been developing their own lip sync performances to support the organization’s mentoring programs, creating more opportunities for youth to “start on the path to their brightest possible futures,” according to the organization website.
The contest is a replacement for the organization’s annual Bowling For Kids’ Sake event, and presented a virtually-driven alternative due to COVID-19 this year. Teams fundraised for the organization and on reaching their goal, submitted a lip sync performance video of a song of their choosing.
Elliot Springer, senior programming specialist for BBBSOK, was crowned the champion Wednesday with his performance of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.”
“My sister was the one who did all of the editing and put it all together,” Springer said. “[Moody] brought us some drum barrels from the city and whenever the drumbeat comes, I did his idea where I painted myself blue and did the whole Blue Man Group thing.”
All together, the organization raised just over $25,000 through the event. Jeff Moody, Norman area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, said the submissions exceeded expectations.
Moody said after the success of this virtual event, he would like to do a live Lip Sync Battle next year at Sooner Theatre.
“That way they can fit a good amount of people in the building, and COVID-19 won’t be as big of an issue, and we will be able to get some good crowd reactions, even if we still film it the way we did,” Moody said.
Prizes were also awarded for best costumes, best choreography, best cinematography and most money raised.
“It was a super fun event and everyone seemed to enjoy it,” Moody said. “It was funny and there were a lot of emotions, but everyone seemed to have a really good time.”
Moody said to keep an eye on BBBSOK’s Facebook page, as the contest will likely happen at the same time next year and the organization is looking for teams to sign up.
He said they are always looking for bigs willing to volunteer or individuals willing to donate to the organization.
“We have other events coming up later in the year, but this will be back next year, and if video editing was a problem for any teams, we have teams that can do that for them,” Moody said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.