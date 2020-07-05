Big Brothers Big Sisters of Norman has a primary mission of mentorship, and the nonprofit is wanting to better communicate that message during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(We) pair good standing members of society with kids that need our help,” area director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Jeff Moody said.
The nonprofit has match activities where they bring the kids (littles) and the adults (bigs) together so they can place the kids with their respective bigs, Moody said.
From those activities as well as interviews, the organization pairs at risk kids with their respective bigs, Moody said.
“Our mentorship program is really an amazing thing,” Moody said. “To get to see these kids come in who don’t really have a good grasp on where to go and for (the kids) to see somebody who is there, consistent and cares about them — it makes a big difference in their life. It’s a really amazing program that I really believe in.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody said he had to start getting creative when it comes to fundraising. That is where the idea to host a chainsaw art auction came about.
The fundraiser will take place in front of their building located at 502 E. Main St. in Norman. Don’s Chainsaw Creations will bring some of his previously made chainsaw art in addition to making a custom piece during the fundraiser.
“This is a general fundraising auction,” Moody said. “We’re having Don’s Chainsaw Creations come out, and he is going to do a custom piece, kind of Fourth of July, Independence Day-related. He is going to set up in our front yard and put out a few of his pieces and create some art.”
The auction will be held via Facebook Live and people can comment their bids on the art throughout the day, Moody said. Even though it is going to be held on Facebook Live, Moody also said the nonprofit encourages people to come out to their office, look at the pieces and watch Don create the custom piece. Bids also can be placed in person, he said.
The money will be used to help fund their organization and the different programs they put on, Moody said.
“(The money raised) will be used for our programming,” Moody said, “to continue to be able to do that match support and keep our program going during these tough times.”
Moody said a struggle for nonprofits is keeping people engaged with the mission, and he believes this fundraiser will help with that, he said.
“Don’s art is amazing… so I think this is a great way for us to promote his business as well as bring some awareness to what we’re trying to do,” Moody said. “That’s been a challenge for really any nonprofit right now is trying to think of something new and keep people engaged with the mission even though we’re all stuck at home.”
Don’s Chainsaw Creations will arrive at Big Brothers Big Sisters around 8 a.m and the first live post will be at 10 a.m. Moody will continue to post throughout the day and keep everyone updated on the art and the status of the auction, he said.
