Though they might be divided on the field this week, OU and Oklahoma State University are uniting together against COVID-19.
In a time when cases are rising at record rates and COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have reached an all-time high; both schools have put their rivalry aside to help fight the virus through their “Bigger Than Bedlam” campaign.
This campaign will encourage all students to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for the holidays, according to a press release. The campaign also asks students to wear a mask and practice social distancing both at home and on campus.
“Our teams may compete on the gridiron, but when it comes to protecting our loved ones and our communities against COVID-19, we all have the same goal,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release. “‘Bigger Than Bedlam’ demonstrates our collective obligation as public universities to serve our state. As our students prepare for holiday travel, we encourage and emphasize the importance of getting a free COVID-19 test to help protect their families and hometown communities.”
Both schools have already announced they will be shifting to online learning after Thanksgiving in an effort to mitigate community spread of COVID-19.
“As students leave campus for the long holiday break, it is critical they consider the well-being of vulnerable family and community members,” OSU President Burns Hargis said in the release. “Now more than ever, getting tested, wearing masks and maintaining distance is vital to protecting others and managing the spread of this pandemic. Our students have done a great job following guidelines and staying healthy this semester, and I urge them to schedule a free test on campus before they leave for the holiday break.”
Both campuses are offering free COVID-19 testing to all students and employees, the release said.
OSU: Is offering COVID-19 testing at University Health Services, located on the Stillwater campus. The drive-thru testing hours are by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (405) 744-7665 or logging into their Patient Portal.
OU: Is offering free testing at three locations: students living in OU housing can get tested at the Cate 3 testing site, which will remain open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit ou.edu/covidtest.
Any OU student, faculty or staff member may schedule a COVID-19 test at Goddard Health Services. Testing is available Monday through Friday during regular business hours. To schedule an appointment, call (405) 325-4441.
Drive-thru testing is available to any OU student, faculty or staff member at IMMY Labs, located 2701 Corporate Centre Drive in Norman. To schedule an appointment, visit portal.immylabs.com.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.