Norman’s upcoming fireworks show is on track to be the biggest in the state, says Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen.
The fireworks budget is larger than for nearby cities, Olsen said and according to the city’s fireworks contractor, Norman is the biggest show in the state.
“Pretty much all cities in this area use the same contractor,” Olsen explained. “We all share common bid limits and I think the city of Moore signs a $49,999 contract so they don’t have to take to (city) council. We split ours between the city, which provides $40,000 and the park foundation, which is $10,001.”
The day’s festivities begin 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave., with food trucks and other vendors, and the 4th on Fire Challenge.
Similar to the “Hot Ones” show on YouTube, community leaders will face the challenge of eating increasingly hot food while answering trivia questions.
So far, City Council members for Ward 1 Austin Ball, Ward 3 Bree Montoya, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Jeff Moody, with Big Brothers Big Sisters will take on the challenge. Olsen will be the emcee.
Two bands will perform classic rock and other popular covers. Vinyl Stripes will perform at 6 p.m. and The Hook at 8 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. and will be synchronized with music from KGOU 106.3 FM. The show is expected to last 23 minutes, Olsen said.
“We love getting the town together, having fun and getting people out to the park,” Olsen said. “It’s a good time for families to get together for a tradition here in Norman.”
