Multi-Grammy award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither will present the “Something Good Is About To Happen” tour to nearly two dozen cities during the spring, as he brings his multi-award-winning group The Gaither Vocal Band to a dozen states during the first five months this year.
The Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City will be among the stops at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
Taking the stage with the Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band — featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith — will be vocalist Ladye Love Smith and vocalist Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Greg Ritchie.
The tour affords Gaither the opportunity to introduce new music to concert attendees with the release of the new Gaither Vocal Band recording “That’s Gospel, Brother,” which was released earlier this fall.
One such song is “Something Good Is About To Happen,” the tour’s namesake. While the song was written in 1974, it remains most compelling today, nearly 50 years later.
Tickets for the Feb. 18 tour stop at Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland Ave., are on sale now. For a complete tour schedule, tickets or more information, visit gaither.com.