A bill that would require the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to begin studies before issuing bonds on a new proposed toll road in Norman passed the Senate Thursday with OTA support.
Oklahoma Senator Rob Standridge's SB 1610 requires environmental studies to be done and submitted to the governor and legislature before the bonds can be issued.
The bill passed 36-6. The House has not heard the bill yet.
“They [OTA] have no issue with this legislation,” Standridge said. “In fact, they told me clearly yesterday, their attorneys looked at it and they had no issue with it.”
He said the purpose of the bill is “to ensure that we are doing the studies necessary to make those citizens [affected] that we've looked at all the options and that the turnpike authority has done a thorough study of those bypasses and highways,” Standridge said during the senate debate.
Resistance to the state's $5 billion, 15-year plan to expand toll roads in Norman and across the state has built since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the plan last month. A new turnpike would run along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City while an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike would run south from Interstate 40 through east Norman, west of the Lake Thunderbird watershed, to I-44.
Residents protested the plan Wednesday at the State Capitol. City councilors expressed opposition to the project in a resolution adopted Tuesday.
Standridge was clear to fellow lawmakers that the bill does “not stop OTA expansion,” but does require “the appropriate studies.”
The bill requires the OTA to prepare a report on the “South Extension Turnpike” noting the “factors that were considered when determining the route” and whether the route was to be the most effective one.
Specific studies are codified in the bill as “the specific impact and effect that the planned route will have on businesses, citizens and private and public property where the planned route will be implemented,” it reads, “whether any alternate routes were considered by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the factors considered as to why the alternate routes were not chosen for the South Extension Turnpike; and any other factors relevant to the decision of the location of the South Extension Turnpike considered by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Spokesperson for the OTA Jessica Brown said the studies are “not new” to the authority, but the bill codifies studies they perform voluntarily.
“Right now, we do not statutorily have to do these studies,” Brown said.
The bill requires studies to be done 180 days before bonds can be issued for construction, which is new to OTA, Brown said.
OTA would deliver the studies to the Governor, Senate President Pro Tem and Speaker of the House. It would also submit them to the Senate Transportation Committee and Chairman of the House Transportation Committee, the bill reads.
After the studies are reviewed, the legislature would have the authority to “modify the authorization for construction or location of the South Extension Turnpike.”
While the authority's studies are available to the legislature, Brown said this would also be codified in the bill if it becomes law.
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, who voted no, questioned whether the bill would “set a bad precedence that every road expansion throughout the state” could end up with “legislation on this floor.”
Standridge answered it would not set that precedent and argued it was not the first time a road project prompted discussion on the senate floor.
“A few years ago, we had lengthy discussion about a bypass in the Muskogee area,” he recalled. “This is a very, very large expansion, it covers most of [Cleveland] county and I think it's worthwhile to ensure for citizens living in that space that we're doing the thorough studies to make sure everything's been looked at.”
Paxton then asked him if this bill was the result of a cooperation with the Norman City Council. Standridge said he had not spoken to any member of that body.
Paxton did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his opposition.
Brown said OTA has already begun studies on how the turnpike would impact the area, specifically the environment.
“These will ensure we understand the potential impacts and ways to avoid, minimize or mitigate those impacts. A component of our efforts will include public meetings and considering public input as part of the public outreach process,” she said Thursday in an email to The Transcript.
Brown added that the authority performed traffic studies when it determined a “reliever route” to ease congestion on I-35. Daily traffic data along the “I-35 corridor from Highway 9 south of Norman to south of the Turner Turnpike shows a 41.6% increase from 2002 to 2019.”
The OTA uses existing traffic and accident data “readily available public information such as Google Earth, experience of our transportation professionals, geometric constraints for high-speed alignments and prior legislation in establishing assumed corridors for improvements,” she said.