An Oklahoma bill in session would direct taxes to local law enforcement agencies to have deputies assist inspectors at grow sites.
If passed, House Bill 3530 would create a “County Sheriff Public Safety Grant Revolving Fund” with revenue from the state excise tax on medical marijuana. It would ensure $5 million is available for Oklahoma sheriff’s offices that request grants for deputies to be present at inspections, according to bill author and state Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell.
The bill is part of Oklahoma legislators’ 12-point plan to tighten regulations in the state’s notably liberal medical marijuana industry. One of the points includes more inspections for grow sites.
Hardin, a former sheriff of Adair County, said Monday he hopes the provision in HB 3530 works as a stop-gap for inspector safety until OMMA can hire their own law enforcement. He compared this part of the bill to an agreement the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has with state law enforcement.
This would coincide with an effort in the 12-point plan to make OMMA a standalone agency.
“[Deputies can] be out there at the property when they’re doing inspections to make sure that any criminal elements, that there are any types of violence or threats that are made, that there would be uniformed presence out there with them,” OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward said, referencing reports of growers denying inspectors access to their properties.
From April 2021-February 2022, OMMA inspectors were denied access to 181 growth sites. It’s almost 10% of all routine annual inspections in that time, according to records.
OMMA may revoke a grower’s license if they deny an inspector access to their property, said Marijuana Authority communications director Kelsey Pagonis.
Pagonis said OMMA is neutral on medical marijuana legislation but has worked with the legislature to ensure the language in HB 3530 is accurate.
Friendly Market dispensary general manager and Norman city councilor Stephen Holman expressed reservations about law enforcement and OBN being involved in the state’s medical marijuana program “given their history towards marijuana.” But he also said he believes deputies assisting OMMA at grow sites makes sense “as needed.”
“That is understandable due to the rural and secluded location of many growers,” Holman said.
“I know several law-abiding growers, and they’re not really a concern. A lot of the law-abiding growers want them to come out, and they want them to inspect them because they’re proud of their facilities and they’re proud of what they’re doing,’” Hardin said. “I’ve asked them that question — do you have a problem if a deputy comes with them — and they say, ‘Absolutely not. We actually like to show off our operation.’”
When asked if he believed this kind of enforcement would deter potential growers, Hardin said no — he believes law-abiding growers should have “nothing to worry about, unless they’re doing something illegal.”
Woodward argued criminals have taken advantage of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry to engage in human trafficking and move product grown on the farms onto the black market. He also said some of the farms have stolen water and electricity in rural areas.
Approximately 25% of the state’s 8,500 marijuana farms are on OBN’s radar “as at least suspicious in one way or another,” Woodward said.
“It’s also the legitimate industry who are begging us, saying, ‘We simply cannot compete because of the prices and the labor and everything else that’s undercutting the legitimate businesses and people who are dumping their life savings, who are trying to make a go of a legal industry, who are having to compete with a criminal element,” he said.
Legislators’ proposed 12-point plan also includes new reporting standards for growers’ electric and water use and lab testing requirements.