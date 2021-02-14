Bills to watch from Norman state House representatives

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. Continued very cold. High 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.