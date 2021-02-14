Bills to watch from Norman state House representatives

Constituents of Norman’s three state House representatives should be on the look out for three bills in particular over the course of the 2021 legislative session.
The Transcript will be tracking legislation filed by Norman lawmakers throughout the session, and will provide updates on what Norman’s state senators and representatives are prioritizing and how they’re voting.
After the first two weeks of session have come and gone, here’s some of the biggest bills Norman’s three state House Representatives have filed.
Jacob Rosecrants
In Oklahoma, it’s rare for a Democrat’s bill to receive as much bipartisan support as HB 1569, introduced by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.
Titled the “Oklahoma Play to Learn Act,” the bill garnered a lot of traction last legislative session before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt and shut it down early.
Now the bill has unanimously passed the House Education Committee, and is eligible for a floor vote.
Rosecrants said the bill would give educators the freedom to teach their students in a play-based method.
“To the best of their ability, educators may create a learning environment that facilitates child-directed experiences based upon developmentally appropriate early childhood practices and intentional, sustained, play-based learning opportunities, including, but not limited to, movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, reading for pleasure, art, music and dramatic play,” the bill reads.
The bill is co-authored by eight Republican House members and Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, who is the Senate author of the bill.
Emily Virgin
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, introduced HB 2455, which would require a portion of the money acquired from any future stimulus be paid to employees of businesses deemed essential.
“If there has been a constant during this pandemic, it has been that Oklahoma’s government has consistently let down frontline workers and their families,” Virgin said in a press release. “This legislation rewards these Oklahomans who have continued to show up and keep our state alive.”
The bill, if passed, would increase those employees’ hourly pay by $3, and would provide salary workers with at least an extra $1,200 every 10 weeks.
“Eligible workers shall be those who are part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce as determined by the United States Department of Homeland Security, and shall include, but not be limited to, health care providers, first responders, and workers at grocery stores or other places in the food service industry,” the bill reads.
The bill was referred to the House Appropriation and Budget General Government Subcommittee.
Merleyn Bell
State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, focused three of her bills solely on elections and expanding voting rights.
Two of them failed in committee: One that would provide for automatic voter registration when someone turns 18, and another that would require universities to provide a notary for mail-in ballots.
But one, HB 2706, has not yet been voted on in committee.
This bill is titled “Oklahoma Restoration of Voting Rights Act,” and seeks to restore voting rights to those who have been convicted of a felony as soon as they are released from incarceration.
“The Secretary of the State Election Board shall ensure that persons who become eligible to vote upon their release from incarceration face no continued barriers to registration or voting resulting from their felony convictions,” the bill reads. “....The language on voter registration forms makes clear that people are disqualified from voting while incarcerated on felony convictions and that they regain the right to vote when released from incarceration.”
The bill has been referred to the House Elections and Ethics Committee.