Additions to downtown Norman’s miniature golf course not only expand its nonprofit support, but also added an artistic element.
Birdie Putt Putt opened at 227 W. Main St. last October, nestled in between a taco park and Dr. Gabriel Bird’s dental practice. Each hole of the course features a QR code that golfers can use to donate $10 to a corresponding local nonprofit.
Since the course opened, putt-putt golfers could choose between nine nonprofits, including Bridges of Norman and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Cleveland County.
This month, local artist Nissy Tarver finished a series of six interactive murals at the course – featuring butterfly wings, balloon bouquets, umbrellas, swings, a kite and a light bulb.
With the completion of a mural garden this month, the course’s nonprofit support options have expanded — they now include Among Friends, Bethesda, CCFI Norman, Pantry Partners and Sooner Theatre.
Bird and Tarver are excited to bring another destination attraction to downtown Norman and expand the support system for local nonprofit organizations.
Bird said he’s noticed how popular interactive murals have become in recent years, and wanted to add ways to engage with the space next to his office that has become a new recreation area in the last year with Recess Taco Park and his Birdie putt-putt course.
“When we first did the golf course, it was hard to narrow it down to nine [nonprofits],” Bird said. “I’ve been looking for a way to add a few more spaces for something like that, and we’ve had such a good response with the golf course, I felt like expanding it would be successful.”
Bird has worked with multiple artists on his building, including his assistant Sadie Bollinger, who finished a staircase mural this year, and knew he wanted to recruit Tarver to create the murals after seeing her work at The Blue Bonnet Bar.
Tarver said she and Bird wanted murals that inspire happiness and hope, which were conveyed through bright colors and uplifting themes.
“This is kind of an effort to cheer people up,” Tarver said.
Tarver said she loved the idea of creating something as community minded as this mural project.
“Aside from giving community members a fun, free activity to do also, they’re benefiting our local charities,” Tarver said.
The interactive mural garden is open at all times. Bird invites the community to check out the murals, eat tacos and listen to local one-man-band Mike Hosty at his practice’s 15th anniversary during the September 2nd Friday Art Walk.