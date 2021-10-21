A crowd of more than 30 gathered on a sunny Wednesday afternoon to welcome an option for outdoor entertainment with a purpose next door to a local dentist’s office.
Dr. Gabriel Bird’s Birdie Putt-Putt mini golf course opened Wednesday. The free nine-hole miniature golf course at 227 W. Main St. features QR codes for Norman-based nonprofits at each hole, allowing the players to donate $10 to a cause.
Bird said city code required that he have an open space next to his practice, and he figured he would make use of the area.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said when Dr. Bird built his new office on Main Street last year, it was the first new construction downtown in roughly 30 years.
“Not only does he have his dental practice here, but now we’ve got Recess Taco Park and this really fun miniature golf course he has made available for anybody that wants to come enjoy it, but he also had this cool way to give back further to nonprofits, which is a testament to his character and what he believes about Norman,” Martin said.
The course is located on a lawn to the east of Bird’s practice, with close access to Recess Taco Park. Bird said the course will add to the outdoor fun, including giant Jenga and cornhole already set up at Recess.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is among the 10 nonprofits golfers can donate to during their game. Area Director Jeff Moody said he was honored to find out Bird wanted to incorporate them.
“This is just an awesome, creative way to do something neat for our hometown, and he’s just a great guy for doing this,” Moody said. “I’m super glad to know him and I think we all are.”
By next summer, Bird looks to have “version 2.0” of Birdie Putt-Putt Mini Golf finished, with obstacles imagined and designed by Loveworks Leadership, an entrepreneurship program for local youth.
Between social media and in-person feedback since the soft opening last week, the course has been met with excitement by the Norman community, Bird said.
“I was working late one day [in my office] and I was thrilled when I left and heard people laughing back here and enjoying themselves,” Bird said. “To take a space that just exists and make it into something people can enjoy, it feels great to have good reception from the community.”