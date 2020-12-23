Bitterness or
Editor, The Transcript:
Happy Holidays!
Robert Frost, in his poem “Snowbound,” wrote about the “harsh dull bitterness of cold.” That kind of cold limits outside activities, and can affect our outlook on life — if we let it. I speak from experience, having lived in North Dakota, and experienced that “harsh, dull bitterness” with temperatures recorded at minus 41 degrees F at Christmas. It was so cold one winter that icicles formed around the nails in the studs supporting our bedroom ceiling. Those icicles would drip all over things. We could hardly wait until late May, and the coming of spring.
Winter season in Norman is something far different. We don’t let winter bother us. Let me share three examples of what I mean.
In early December, I had the privilege of attending the official opening of Ruby Grant Park. You may have read about that event in the paper — all about the speeches given, which addressed the history of how the park came to be, the challenges associated with its construction, and how the park accommodates the handicapped, with specially designed playgrounds and an exercise course. All of what the speakers said was true, and their words made me proud. and then I walked around some of the facilities — to see for myself what they meant. Though there are still improvements to be made (park improvements are still under construction), what I saw touched my heart. In spite of chilly temperatures, little kids were playing on equipment designed for handicapped use. Exercise equipment was plainly labeled with “how to” instructions for the handicapped. What a place! and testimony to the generous soul of Ruby Grant — a true Norman pioneer.
A couple of days later, I found myself bell ringing at the West-side WalMart. Every year, the Salvation Army positions red kettles at numerous locations around town. Donations collected help support Salvation Army services throughout the year. This year because of my time on the City Council, and because of my involvement with several committees, I’ve been in the position to observe these good works — including shelters provided to the homeless, and financial assistance and counseling aid provided to citizens affected by the COVID outbreak. Every dime or dollar donated goes to good use. But back to bell ringing--I was astounded by two things: first, the generosity of my fellow citizens; second (and maybe more important), the good cheer exhibited by these folks. Happy Holidays! Merry Christmas! It was easy to imagine the broad smiles behind those masks!
Finally, it’s almost time again for me to donate blood. I’ve tried to make this a regular habit, and sometimes engaged in some good-hearted competition. For example, when I was on the Council, Kate Bierman and I would challenge each other when it came time to donate. and as proof of those donations, we would show up at meetings sporting the t-shirt we’d “earned” from our last donation. (This gets me in trouble at home; according to my wife, I have too many t-shirts.) Blood donations are important — particularly because of COVID, and this “harsh, cold” winter, when donations are often down from numbers achieved in the summer months. Maybe I’ll see you at the donation center.
Robert Frost notwithstanding, this season gives us pause to remember happy thoughts, and to share good cheer with our fellow citizens. Thank you, Norman, for allowing me to be a part of this...
Bill Scanlon
NORMAN
