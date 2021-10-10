Norman residents and visitors alike now have three new establishments to get a sandwich, enjoy a dessert or partake in a game of miniature golf.
Pinkberry, Fat Shack and a mini golf course have either opened or are soon to open in the city. The three developments are located in either Campus Corner or near Main Street, further contributing to food and entertainment options in those parts of town.
The Transcript has provided details on the openings and the developments.
Pinkberry now open on Campus Corner
Norman residents and University of Oklahoma football fans have a new option for pregame or postgame sweet treats on Campus Corner.
Located at 323 W. Boyd St., Pinkberry specializes in customizable smoothie and frozen yogurt options with flavors that vary based on location and season. Customers can add fresh fruit and toppings to their favorite flavors for further customization.
It’s one of more than 100 such stores and the first in Oklahoma, according to owner Devin Pauley.
Pauley, an OU alumnus, opened his Pinkberry frozen yogurt franchise last month in the Boyd Street space. He said the reception from the Norman community in the store’s first three weeks has been outstanding.
Pauley said getting the store ready to open during COVID-19 was difficult. He said credit froze up early in the process, making it difficult to complete the build out.
Pauley subsequently put together a mitigation strategy, where he took certain aesthetic details out, in lieu of more affordable options.
“It almost brings tears to my eyes, because you put your finances on the line and build it, hoping people come, and they have in droves — that first day completely blew the doors off,” Pauley said.
According to the Pinkberry website, the Norman location offers pink lemonade, pineapple, orange peach mango, pomegranate and original for tart yogurt flavors. Non-tart options include chocolate hazelnut, tropical mango and pumpkin as a fall seasonal selection.
Pauley said the store offers four smoothie options: chocolate banana, mixed berry, strawberry banana and tropical mango.
“Norman really loves their smoothies, which you might not expect in the midwest, and we have people coming in craving vegan options,” Pauley said. “We don’t offer a vegan option, but I do think there’s an opportunity there.”
Pauley said an important element in his store is providing more than a “transactional experience.”
“It feels more like family, because we see repeat customers, sometimes even twice a day, and you build those relationships,” Pauley said.
Fat Shack’s first Oklahoma location in Norman
A restaurant that puts an east coast spin on sandwiches is slated to open later this month in the Campus Corner area.
The first Fat Shack in Oklahoma will open at 119 W. Boyd St. The Fort Collins, Colo.-based restaurant offers “fat sandwiches” consisting of an amalgamation of finger foods and meat like french fries, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and Philly meat as well as American staples like burgers and wings, according to the website.
After successful expansion into Lawrence, Kan. in 2020, Bryson Harris decided to open a franchise on Campus Corner.
“He wanted a town similar to Lawrence, Kansas, where the community and college were intertwined, and a great spot opened up where Pad Thai used to be, and the community is really what we were looking for,” said Mackenzie Weider, head of marketing and human resources for Fat Shack.
Weider said they will stay open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, as the concept bills itself as “late night done right.”
The Norman location will feature the Fat Sooner, a new signature sandwich that is unique to the store, Weider said. The sandwich has mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers and french fries with buffalo ranch.
“We’re hoping it’s popular down here, and people like a sandwich that is unique to their area,” Weider said.
For those looking to indulge in a sweet treat, the Norman Fat Shack will sell deep fried Oreos, Twinkies, rice krispie treats and cheesecake bites, Weider said.
Weider said being the only eatery in the region and the state that sells the Fat Sandwich puts them in a unique position because many people’s first restaurant experience will be trying Fat Shack.
“We’re a franchise, but there’s not many of them, so we’re excited to be in Norman,” Weider said. “People around us and in our shopping center have reached out to us and make us feel involved in the community, so we’re excited to be a part of it.”
Mini Golf in Downtown Norman
Local dentist Dr. Gabriel Bird is opening a free 9-hole miniature golf course next to his practice.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration is planned for 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Recess Taco Park, near Bird’s practice at 227 W. Main St. Bird hopes the mini golf course will be an effective and functional usage of the space.
“The overall goal was to make downtown Norman a destination and offer things to do, and we hope this ends up being a feature of that,” Bird said.
Bird said the course is the result of small ideas that came together into one collective project. Due to city requirements, Bird said he was required to have a certain amount of open area on his lot.
Every hole features a Norman-based nonprofit with a QR code linking to their respective donation pages where players can donate $10 to a cause of their choosing. Putters and balls can be checked out at Recess Taco Park next door to the course, or golfers can bring their personal equipment to play, Bird said.
Featured nonprofits include the Norman Arts Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Norman, Hands Helping Paws, Mary Abbott Children’s House, Food and Shelter, Meals on Wheels, Bridges of Norman, Wildcare Foundation and Assistance League of Norman.
Students at Loveworks Leadership are tapped to upgrade the course in the future, Bird said.
“I’m excited to see what they’re able to come up with, and hopefully by next summer, we should have version 2.0 of the course, and I’m looking forward to working with them on that,” Bird said.