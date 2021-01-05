The main entrance to The University of Oklahoma’s Bizzell Memorial Library is closed after a fire early Tuesday morning.
While the Norman Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire outside the library's south entrance quickly, that entrance is not currently accessible, according to OU spokesperson Kesha Keith.
The rest of the library is open, and community members should use the west entrance while the main entrance is closed, Keith said.
OU did not provide further details about the cause of the fire or the extent of its damage. According to the university, an investigation is ongoing.
NFD deputy chief and spokesperson Mike Wilson did not immediately return a request for further details Tuesday. This story will be updated as more details are shared.
