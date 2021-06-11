A coffee shop that focuses on hiring veterans and offers discounts to first responders and veterans opened up its fourth national store in Moore Friday.
Jeff Roberts, who lives in California, is the franchise owner of Moore’s new Black Rifle Coffee Company, and said he was ecstatic to see the turnout at Friday’s grand opening.
“This is America’s coffee and we’re here to serve America’s coffee to our American heroes,” Roberts said. “So that’s our mission, [it’s] to employ 10,000 veterans through the stores. We have an opportunity, with about 50 team members at each location, to employ as many veterans as possible. So that’s our mission every day.”
The new Moore location currently employs six veterans, Roberts said.
Roberts said the company has heard incredible stories about how impactful Black Rifle is for people at its four nationwide locations.
“The brand has so much significance to our first responder and military communities,” he said. “So we wake up every day fired up to be able to serve. [Personally] I’m not a veteran, but I am actively involved on a daily basis in supporting our veterans and supporting our police and firefighters.”
Kelly Arnold, the director of development and engagement at the Moore Chamber of Commerce, said she and the entire chamber are excited and happy to be home to Black Rifle Coffee.
“I think it’s awesome for the Moore community to have another locally owned business here to serve the community, and it’s a great addition to our businesses,” Arnold said. “And who doesn’t love coffee? Everybody loves coffee.”
Moore Police Department Chief Todd Gibson said he got in contact with the franchise as soon as he heard it was coming to Moore. He was excited to witness their opening day, he said.
“We’re a business-friendly community that really wants to let the world know that we are open for business and we want business,” Gibson said. “Not only is this [their] fourth store in the entire United States to open, it’s very humbling that they would pick Oklahoma and specifically Moore, Oklahoma because of what we’ve been through, what our history is and that we are Moore strong.
“So, to have a company that openly supports law enforcement and openly supports the military is very in line with the values that are well established here.”
