Thanks to a successful bid from the Norman Commission, the city hosted the National Beep Baseball Association’s World Series for people who are blind or experience visual impairment.
Nineteen teams from all over the country gathered in Norman to play at the event.
Cassie Hopkins, tournament director from Tyler, Texas, said there are 32 teams from all over the globe.
“Our international teams haven’t come back since COVID, but we are hoping they’ll come back by next year,” Hopkins said.
About 400 players and volunteers gathered at Griffin Community Park.
Beep baseball, or beep ball, is played with an oversized softball that beeps. It has similarities to America's pastime but also some stark differences, according to Trent Brown, director of the Norman Sports Commission which falls under the VisitNorman umbrella.
“When the batter hits the ball, one of the two bases will buzz – where third and first base would be on a traditional baseball field – and one of those bases will buzz. Each base has tackle dummies, and when a batter hits a ball, they run and tackle or touch the dummy to score a run,” said Brown.
To get an out, players in the field have to find the beeping ball and lift it above their head before the batter touches the first or third base dummy.
Brown said to even the playing field, players wear blindfolds, as the sport welcomes both the blind and those with vision impairment.
The only person on the team who has a full range of vision is the pitcher.
Tim Hibner is the pitcher for the Oklahoma City Lookouts. He has played the sport since 1982, but his team just started this year.
“We’ve played a couple of practice games to get prepared for this, and it seems to have really helped,” Hibner said. “When they saw us, they saw we had some talent.”
He said the team is sponsored by NewView, an organization that provides vision services for residents with low vision or who are blind.
“It’s not just beep ball they support. We’ve got a game called goalball, and we have a rowing team. It’s a whole sport’s package, and beep ball is just one facet of it,” Hibner said.
Mayor Larry Heikkila arrived at the sporting event early in the morning ready to volunteer as the third base coach. He said he would be cheering on the Lookouts.
“This is one of the premier sports events for Norman,” he said. “It is a question of equality, and it is an event where people can come out, play ball and just have fun.”
Mark Ivy competes for the Lookouts, and in high school he played baseball before losing his vision. He said he had even received a scholarship to college ball, but his dream faded when the lights went out at age 18.
“I’ve played baseball my whole life. I was looking for a team who needed a blind first baseman,” he said jokingly, “Then I found out there actually is a sport where there are blind first basemen.”
Ivy now works for NewView, which as part of its mission hires blind people and those with visual impairment.
Brown said the bid process started in 2017. He had a bid, but the NBBA was so impressed with Brown’s application that it asked him to resubmit.
“I did, and we were selected as a candidate to host the Beep Baseball World Series,” he said. “It’s super competitive to land one of these.”
To the blind community, the event is an opportunity for people to connect from throughout the country and world.
David Smith, a heavy hitter from the San Antonio Jets, said he started playing in 2017.
“I play for these guys. I love them. They changed my life, and they give me my power every day,” he said.
Ivy said he initially resisted playing beep ball, but in time he fell in love with the sport and the community.
“The best feeling when you are blind is when you meet the community. You feel at home,” he said.
