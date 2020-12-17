OKLAHOMA CITY — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) has named employee Evelyn Cardona as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year.
Cardona volunteered more than 75 hours throughout the year at several non-profits in the Oklahoma City area. She is a Caring Van program specialist for the Oklahoma Caring Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization funded by community contributions and administered by BCBSOK as an in-kind donation.
"Throughout a difficult year, our employees have stepped up to support our members and the communities we serve," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D. "Evelyn has a servant's heart, and I am honored to recognize her as our Volunteer of the Year."
Cardona began her career with BCBSOK in January 2019. In her role, she helps coordinate free immunizations and health screenings for children across the state via the Oklahoma Caring Vans. Her bilingual skill set has allowed her to form diverse community partnerships so the Caring Vans can reach more Spanish-speaking families. Additionally, as the community committee chair for BCBSOK's Latino-focused Business Resource Group, she coordinates employee outreach projects and fundraisers.
COVID-19 has posed challenges for nonprofits, but Evelyn has continued to safely serve those who need it most, such as distributing to-go meals at Oklahoma City Public Schools and EmpowerOKC.
"Many are struggling as a result of the pandemic," Cardona said. "Through volunteerism, we can express generosity and compassion to our community's most vulnerable citizens through our commitment to serve them."
Cardona serves on the Oklahoma City Police Department Citizens Advisory Board and is an ambassador for the Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She regularly volunteers with EmpowerOKC, Christ Community Health Coalition, and Oklahoma City Police Athletic League.
In honor of her award, BCBSOK has donated $1,000 to her charity of choice, Positive Tomorrows in Oklahoma City.
"I am thrilled to be recognized as BCBSOK's 2020 Volunteer of the Year," Cardona said. "Nonprofits hold a very special place in my heart, and especially now, any contribution makes a difference. It's as critical as ever to find ways to give back to those who need it most."
Outside of work and volunteering, Cardona enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.