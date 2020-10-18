Despite a cold, brisk wind that ripped through Legacy Park on Sunday afternoon, fans of local craft beer and wine turned up in a steady stream at the annual Cheers & Beers festival.
Customers seemed happy to huddle in lines waiting for the next sip as they laughed and chatted through masks with friends and family. A one-man band, Mike Hosty, played music from the stadium nearby.
“It’s great to be out here and get a chance to hear some live music, get to do some socializing and find some breweries,” said Katy Sullivan.
The festival is sponsored by the city’s parks and recreation department. Park vendor Krystyn Richardson of Bold Media Marketing said 150 tickets were sold. Last year the department sold 250 tickets.
“It’s been a little cold,” said Broke Brewery co-owner Mike Groshong. “We hoped for better turnout, but we’ve got some great reviews on our beers and got some new customers.”
Groshong said his Oklahoma City brewery has continued to see business in the store but festivals have been hard to come by.
“Normally, I can’t even tell you how many festivals we do a year, but COVID hit us pretty hard in February. It slowed down immediately, but we’re still getting business at the store,” he said.
Not every vendor was selling beer and wine. Liberty Hamman, owner of Learn to Brew, sells starter kits for people who want to brew their own craft beer.
The home brew supply store sells to small breweries and those who are interested in breaking into it as a business or for the occasional batch for their family and friends.
“A lot of people are interested in this,” Hamman said. “We’ve had quite a few people asking about it and taking informational brochures on how to do it.”
Ten vendors turned out for the event, including 405 Brewing and Lazy Circles, of Norman, Twisted Spike, Core 4, Kahloseum, Cross Timbers, of Oklahoma City and Frenzy Brewing Co., of Edmond.
According to an association for small and independent craft breweries, overall U.S. sales for beer volume was down 2% in 2019 while craft beer sales continued to grow by 4%, the Breweries Association website reported. Craft brew accounted for 13.6% of the U.S. beer market by volume and grew the most for taprooms.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
